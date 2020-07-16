PUBG Mobile: Teams qualified for PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend 1

Week 1 of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) West League Play has concluded. A total of 20 teams battled it out against one another for a spot in the first Super Weekend.

Super Weekend 1 will start on 17th July 2020 and will go on for three days. Here's the list of teams qualified for this stage of the PUBG Mobile tournament.

PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend: Qualified teams

PMWL 2020 West (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)

#1 Cloud9 - 121 points (40 kills)

#2 Loops Esports - 118 points (52 kills)

#3 Tempo Storm - 100 points (35 kills)

#4 Team Unique - 91 points (34 kills)

#5 B4 Esports - 84 points (29 kills)

#6 FUTBOLIST - 82 points (42 kills)

#7 KoninaPower - 81 points (42 kills)

#8 Pittsburgh Knights - 79 points (32 kills)

#9 Nova Esports - 69 points (36 kills)

#10 Wildcard Gaming - 67 points (28 kills)

#11 Yalla Esports - 66 points (27 kills)

#12 Team Queso - 65 points (26 kills)

#13 DreamEaters - 63 points (31 kills)

#14 Alpha Legends - 58 points (27 kills)

#15 Team UMBRA - 55 points (20 kills)

#16 UDRKillers - 53 points (17 kills)

Unlike League Play which followed the round-robin format, the Super Weekend will follow a single lobby format, and the overall points table will decide the actual league standings.

PMWL 2020 West offers a massive prize pool of $425,000 and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.