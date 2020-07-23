PUBG Mobile: Teams qualified for PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend 2

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) West League Play Week 2 Day 2 is over. The second week saw a total of 20 teams battling it out against each other for a spot in Week 2 of the Super Weekend.

The twenty teams were divided into five groups (A, B, C, D, and E), out of which the top 16 teams have qualified for the PMWL West 2020 Super Weekend 2.

Super Weekend Week 2 will start from 24th July 2020 and will go on for three days. Here's the list of teams that have qualified for the next stage of the tournament.

PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend 2: Qualified teams

PMWL 2020 West (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)

#1 Cloud9 - 140 points (56 kills)

#2 Futbolist - 128 points (50 kills)

#3 Tempo Storm - 109 points (47 kills)

#4 DreamEaters - 94 points (31 kills)

#5 B4 Esports - 81 points (33 kills)

#6 Loops Esports - 79 points (31 kills)

#7 Team Queso - 79 points (31 kills)

#8 KoninaPower - 77 points (38 kills)

#9 Yalla Esports - 70 points (23 kills)

#10 Pittsburgh Knights - 65 points (28 kills)

#11 Wildcard Gaming - 63 points (30 kills)

#12 Nova Esports - 58 points (30 kills)

#13 Alpha Legends - 56 points (15 kills)

#14 Team Umbra - 52 points (11 kills)

#15 Team Unique - 47 points (18 kills)

#16 Swat69 - 47 points (17 kills)

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Super Weekend will follow a single lobby format, unlike the League Play Stage. This means that the overall points table will decide the actual league standings.

PMWL 2020 West boasts a massive prize pool of $425,000. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

