PUBG Mobile: Teams qualified for PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend Week 3

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West League Play Week 3 Day 2 has come to an end. The third week saw a total of 20 teams battling against each other for a spot in Week 3 (final week) of the PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend.

The 20 teams were divided into five groups (A, B, C, D, E), out of which the top 16 teams have qualified for the PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend 3. This stage will begin on 31st July 2020 and will go on for three days. Here's the list of teams that have qualified for the next phase of the tournament.

PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend 3: Qualified teams

PMWL 2020 West (Image Credits: Tencent)

#1 Futbolist - 137 points (68 kills)

#2 Nova Esports - 102 points (40 kills)

#3 Team Queso - 98 points (48 kills)

#4 UDRKillers - 95 points (38 kills)

#5 Loops Esports - 94 points (40 kills)

#6 Pittsburgh Knights - 87 points (39 kills)

#7 B4 Esports - 87 points (33 kills)

#8 Team Umbra - 85 points (26 kills)

#9 Yalla Esports - 79 points (30 kills)

#10 Headquarters - 75 points (29 kills)

#11 Wildcard Gaming - 73 points (38 kills)

#12 KoninaPower - 72 points (24 kills)

#13 DreamEaters - 60 points (22 kills)

#14 Tempo Storm - 59 points (27 kills)

#15 Frag Machines - 58 points (15 kills)

#16 Team Unique - 47 points (17 kills)

Unlike League Play, which followed the round-robin format, the PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend will follow a single-lobby format. The overall points table will decide the actual league standings and the top 16 teams that will qualify for the PMWL 2020 West Final Stage.

PMWL 2020 West offers a massive prize pool of $425,000, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

