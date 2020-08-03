PUBG Mobile: Teams qualified for PMWL West 2020 Finals

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West League Play has ended. The top 16 teams that have qualified from the Super Weekends will now compete in the PMWL West 2020 Finals for the ultimate title.

PMWL West Finals will begin on 6th August 2020 and will go on for four days. A total of 24 games (6 matches daily) will be played.

Here's the list of teams that have qualified for the final phase of the tournament.

PMWL 2020 West Finals: Qualified teams

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West (Image Credits: Tencent)

#1 Loops Esports - 544 points (246 kills)

#2 Wildcard Gaming - 467 points (189 kills)

#3 Futbolist - 463 points (211 kills)

#4 Tempo Storm - 463 points (194 kills)

#5 DreamEaters - 449 points (175 kills)

#6 Cloud9 - 416 points (146 kills)

#7 B4 Esports - 403 points (167 kills)

#8 KoninaPower - 391 points (134 kills)

#9 Pittsburgh Knights - 386 points (146 kills)

#10 Team Queso - 365 points (132 kills)

#11 Team Unique - 299 points (115 kills)

#12 Nova Esports - 271 points (121 kills)

#13 Yalla Esports - 255 points (92 kills)

#14 Team Umbra - 250 points (87 kills)

#15 Alpha Legends - 244 points (89 kills)

#16 UDRKillers - 155 points (44 kills)

Also, check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL 2020 West offers a massive prize pool of $425,000, and PUBG Mobile fans, who are eagerly waiting for the finals to unfold, can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

