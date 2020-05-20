Karakin or Erangel 2.0? PUBG Mobile teases new map announcement

New map coming to PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile India on their Instagram page teased a new map and it looks like PUBG Mobile might get a new map very soon.

So @PUBGMOBILE gave me this exclusive postcard to share on stream, @PowerbangGaming you think you can help me figure out what it's all about? pic.twitter.com/MNgOH2HBid — Rolex (@Rollexxx_) May 18, 2020

It was also reported by Rollexxx, a famous PUBG Mobile streamer, who received a similar postcard with a stamp #1/4.

new map coming to @PUBGMOBILE? 👀 — Rolex (@Rollexxx_) May 19, 2020

PUBG Mobile to bring out new map?

From this, we can conclude that PUBG Mobile is teasing a release of a new map which and has distributed four such stamps and these can be combined to give rise to the new map.

All the four stamps were posted by PUBG Mobile India on their official Instagram page a few hours ago which left the fans wondering whether this was karakin map or if there is something else coming to the game.

Stamp 1/4

Stamp 2/4

Stamp 3/4

Stamp 4/4

Many users and fans think that the new map can be Karakin which was made available for the PC version of the game on 22nd January and for the console version on 30th January.

Some fans speculating the new map is Karakin

While others think that it is some other map since it doesn’t match the Karakin map in the PC version.

Comment Section of the Instagram post

While some fans are also speculating that it is Erangel 2.0.

Some fans hope that Erangel 2.0 is in store for them

Karakin is a map similar to Miramar in terms of the desert theme, but it is quite smaller in size. The 2x2 map supports 64 players in PC and Console version and has a lot of close battles.

The map also brings underground rooms which are a boon for campers. It brings a new type of grenade which sticks on to the wall and destroys it.

These posts are just a teaser, and we can expect an official announcement soon, so we would have to wait for an official announcement to know what map is coming to the game.