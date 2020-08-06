Despite it's changed format, the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 has been gaining increasing popularity within the holistic mobile gaming community. From a purely viewership perspective, the numbers are increasing on a daily basis and the tournament is setting new records with each passing day.

To keep up the buzz, PUBG Mobile esports has decided to engage fans with a unique initiative of introducing Player Cards. PUBG Mobile eSports has partnered up with Epics.gg to create PUBGM Esports Player cards. The cards will feature a list of stats that can be compared to that of other players, such as Kills, Damage, Headshot, Survival & Knocks.

The stats or ratings will be based on the overall performance of a player in the PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero.

All PMWL players to have PUBG Mobile cards

The twitter post from PUBG Mobile Esports has teased a sneak peek before the final announcement. The post says, 'Finally, the fans can have some fun in the card games with their favourite player's involvement. On Epics.gg you can collect the player cards, form your team and battle against other players to win prizes.'

We have partnered with https://t.co/Tz8GDqZJa8 to create the @PUBGMOBILE Esports Player card! A new item showcasing the top players! Rating & stats on the current cards are based on their performance in the #PMWL Season Zero. Here's a sneak peek! More to come during #PMWL Finals. pic.twitter.com/UXJeLYqrca — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 6, 2020

The platform earlier was famous for providing similar entertainment to the CSGO fans as it only had the cards for the CS:GO players and streamers. But with a massive audience in the PUBG Mobile Esports, the company decided to venture into the mobile ecosystem.

The sneak peek on Twitter shows that the player cards are going to include all the regions as a whole. As of now, the players who have made it to the list are Beowulf, ScoutOP, Jonathan, Trance, Fredo, Luxxy, G9, Carrilho, Ayala, Tensa, Solkay and Mickzera. Meanwhile, other players are also being added to the list, and by the end of PUBG Mobile World League, there will be a complete set of cards to collect with players from the entire community.

The Epics app is available both on Android & iOS. Download the app to collect the player cards, build your roster and compete to win against other players in scheduled events.