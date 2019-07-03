×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile: The Indian Tour 2019 event begins with prizes up to 1.5 crores up for grabs

Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
Feature
8   //    03 Jul 2019, 17:18 IST

PUBG MOBILE INDIA TOUR 2019
PUBG MOBILE INDIA TOUR 2019

PUBG Mobile India tour 2019 was announced by Tencent and Oppo with the event having a prize pool of ₹1.5 crore.

PUBG Mobile entered the region with a blast. The game collected 60 million downloads in the very first week when it was released in the South East Asia region and the majority of the crowd was from India.

The game has gone through some controversies this year, at some point, there was even a movement going on to ban the game but the popular mobile battle royale game survived it all.

PUBG mobile is one of the most popular games of the current time and the Indian player base is just massive. From 8 to 80 everyone wants a piece of this fun and vibrant battle royale. Tencent did not let this opportunity slide, PUBG mobile is bringing a new tournament to this country with the help of Oppo.

The PUBG Mobile 2019 tour started from July 1, 2019, and will be open for all PUBG players in the region. The event will allow players to make their own squad and participate in the different rounds to battle it against the other squads.

The squads will progress through different rounds until the finalists are selected. The final top teams will play against each other and eventually grab the prize.

According to PUBG team, the tournament will go on for 4 long months and might be one of the biggest tournaments that ever took place in this country. The tournament will also have online events and regional finals in for parts of India. The regional finals will be held at Jaipur, Guwahati, Pune, and Vizag. The grand final, however, will be played in Kolkata during the month of October.

The tournament will filter teams on a point-based qualifier. Selected teams will go progress to the online playoffs. Top teams from the online playoffs will enter the main tournament. The tournament also has multiple side quest that you can complete to win some cash. Team with the most kills and most grenade kills will win ₹1 lakh.

Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update PUBG Mobile
Advertisement
PMIT: PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Prize Pool Revealed
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. announce PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019 
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: How to Register in PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 (PMIT)? Ultimate Guide
RELATED STORY
PUBG Guide: How to Register in ESL Mobile Open PUBG Mobile?
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Club Open: Team Soul not playing up to their fans' expectations
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Reveals Star Challenge With Prize Pool Of $250,000
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Introduces India's Biggest Tournament #PMIT; 2 Cities Revealed So Far
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Soul Mortal's Team Soul's Journey to the PMCO 2019 India Finals
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Alternatives: Top Mobile Platform Battle Royale Games Similar To PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Premier League 2019: Everything You Need To Know
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us