PUBG Mobile: The Indian Tour 2019 event begins with prizes up to 1.5 crores up for grabs

PUBG Mobile India tour 2019 was announced by Tencent and Oppo with the event having a prize pool of ₹1.5 crore.

PUBG Mobile entered the region with a blast. The game collected 60 million downloads in the very first week when it was released in the South East Asia region and the majority of the crowd was from India.

The game has gone through some controversies this year, at some point, there was even a movement going on to ban the game but the popular mobile battle royale game survived it all.

PUBG mobile is one of the most popular games of the current time and the Indian player base is just massive. From 8 to 80 everyone wants a piece of this fun and vibrant battle royale. Tencent did not let this opportunity slide, PUBG mobile is bringing a new tournament to this country with the help of Oppo.

The PUBG Mobile 2019 tour started from July 1, 2019, and will be open for all PUBG players in the region. The event will allow players to make their own squad and participate in the different rounds to battle it against the other squads.

The squads will progress through different rounds until the finalists are selected. The final top teams will play against each other and eventually grab the prize.

According to PUBG team, the tournament will go on for 4 long months and might be one of the biggest tournaments that ever took place in this country. The tournament will also have online events and regional finals in for parts of India. The regional finals will be held at Jaipur, Guwahati, Pune, and Vizag. The grand final, however, will be played in Kolkata during the month of October.

The tournament will filter teams on a point-based qualifier. Selected teams will go progress to the online playoffs. Top teams from the online playoffs will enter the main tournament. The tournament also has multiple side quest that you can complete to win some cash. Team with the most kills and most grenade kills will win ₹1 lakh.