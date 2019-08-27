PUBG Mobile: The new character system Victor and how to get him for free

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 35 // 27 Aug 2019, 15:15 IST

Victor, the new character on PUBG Mobile.

Tencent Games' PUBG Mobile has recently launched a new character system called Victor. This character "is a hardcore submachine gun geek, and his greatest joy is to hole up (in) his garage, research, modify and paint his submachine guns, which have reduced reloading time after his modifications." as revealed by his description in the game. PUBG Mobile tweeted this on August 26, 2019:

Victor is here! Experience the new Character System in PUBG MOBILE with Victor, a submachine gun aficionado who gives special bonuses in EVO Modes (aside from TDM). Complete missions in the New Character: Victor Event to earn special rewards for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/ZH3uO0Q4hD — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 26, 2019

How to get Victor for free and use the character?

To get Victor for free, one could click on the Workshop tab and choose the character option. Victor will now appear on the screen alongside descriptions of his skills, story, his outfits, emotes and voice. ‘Get for free’ will appear as a clickable option below Victor and the character will be in use upon clicking on the same.

Alternatively, one could also click on the gift box icon on the bottom right. This is the events section. The Themed tab will appear by default and choosing the New Character: Victor from the drop-down menu will redirect to the activation of character or the reward-collection section in case the character is already in use.

Special Characteristics of Victor

Victor's firearm expertise reduces reloading time when wielding a submachine gun. He organically reduces SMG reloading time by 4% and this eventually becomes 5.5% when he reaches level 2.

The character has his own distinct voice, gestures that haven't appeared on PUBG mobile before. The commands given by his voice are also different from the existing ones. In addition to this, the character also has three 'Exclusive upgraded outfits': Scorching Armour, Alloy Armour and Legendary Conquest apart from the default clothing, as of now. While the Scorching Armour is mentioned to be unlockable on level 8, the other two outfits will unlock through Shards.

His skills come to play in Evo Ground modes except the Team DeathMatch mode, that is, only in Infection Mode, Zombie: Survive Till Dawn and Zombie: Darkest Night modes. Victor, will however, appear as a character without his SMG reloading powers in the classic and arcade matches of the game.

One can level up the characteristics of Victor by either using the EXP Card or by playing with him and earning coupons to the Victor Supply Crate. This Crate will be having Victor’s outfits, masks, voice commands, emotes, Character Shards and their premium versions to draw from.

