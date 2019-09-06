PUBG Mobile: Things expected in the upcoming 0.14.5 update

Update 0.14.5

PUBG Mobile has become one of the most talked-about games in very little time. The current season is about to end and people are very excited about the upcoming season. In this article, we inform you about the expected changes in the next 0.14.5 update of PUBG Mobile which is expected to be released on September 12.

RP Season 9

Royale Pass 9

The previous RP season started in the middle of July and is expected to end on September 12. The new update will be rolled out with Royale Pass 9. Players will be able to obtain these exclusive sets and skins from RP Season 9: The Infected Grizzly Dacia, Observer Cover, Observer Set. Moreover, this 0.14.5 update is expected to bring new avatar frames. The upcoming season will be all related to warriors so its expected name is "Warriors Unite".

New Gun: MPK5

A new gun named "MPK5" may also get introduced in this upcoming update. Although this submachine gun will be only available in the Vikendi Map. This gun will offer three shooting modes- Single, Auto, and Burst.

Mini SUV: Zima

A vehicle named "Zima" will be introduced in the upcoming update. Although this would be available in the Vikendi Map only. This car has an appearance similar to a Mini SUV with a hatchback. This vehicle will have high durability as compared to other vehicles in the map, this will greatly increase the chances of survival in combat situations.

New Mode

New mode

A new mode is also expected to roll out with the upcoming update. It is revealed that in this mode, players would be able to find special loot and crates during the game. These crates will be hidden underground and would come out on the surface if the players fulfill certain conditions. These crates will have a huge nimbus that will reveal their locations. Those special loot boxes will contain the following items:-

Miniguns

Grenade Launchers

RPGs

A helicopter will be also available in this mode and players would be able to use it like normal vehicles. It will also run on fuel and can be considered as the fastest means of transport to reach a safe zone. Although developers are expected to make it very easy for opponents to take it down with the help of their weapons.

Note- These are expected changes for the new update, these are still not confirmed by official developers of the game.