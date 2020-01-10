PUBG Mobile: Thug Invitational Tournament - Day 1 results and overall standings

Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Thug Invitational Tournament Day 1 Standings

The first day of PUBG Mobile's Thug Invitational Tournament organized by Thug aka Animesh is over, and all the matches were breathtaking. The tournament is invitational, and 20 invited star teams of India battled it out for the trophy, and the prize-pool was ₹1,00,000.

A total of five matches were played on the first day of the tournament, and after Day 1, MegaStars topped the leader board with 56 points and zero chicken dinners. Fnatic and ETG.Brawlers followed them with 52 and 49 points, respectively. Entity Gaming and SouL finished at sixth and 17th spot with 36 and 18 points.

Here are the overall standings after the first day of Thug's Invitational Tournament.

Thug Invitational Tournament Day 1 overall standings

#1 MegaStars- 56 points

#2 Fnatic- 52 points

#3 ETG.Brawlers- 49 points

#4 BLIND- 46 points

#5 MG.Zed- 43 points

#6 Entity Gaming- 36 point

#7 VSG.CRAWLERS- 35 points

#8 God's Reign- 35 points

#9 SynerGE- 35 points

#10 RXN- 30 points

#11 7 Seas- 30 points

#12 Mayhem- 30 points

#13 8bit- 27 points

#14 UWF- 24 points

#15 Celtz- 22 points

#16 Team Insane- 20 points

#17 Soul- 18 points

#18 GodLike- 16 points

#19 TEAM IND- 16 points

#20 Orange Rock- 13 points

Top Fraggers of Thug Invitational Tournament Day 1

Goldblade from RXN was the top fragger and took 10 kills in total, and Gabbar from ETG.Brawlers took nine kills. Thug Invitational Tournament will go on for three days, and it is live-streamed on 8bitThug's official Nimo TV channel.