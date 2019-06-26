PUBG Mobile Tips: 3 Things you need to keep in mind to survive in Military Base

Military Base of Erangel

Survival is an integral part of PUBG Mobile. And when it is about the crowded places like Pochinki, Military base, Yasna Polyana etc, you'll need to have enough skills and information. The military base is one of the most popular locations of the most played Erangel map. In this article, we will discuss how you can easily survive the Military base.

Land as soon as possible

Many times players get confused with their teammates that if they want to land in a particular spot or not. So, do not be in the dilemma when you decide to go for Military base. Because if you delay in jumping, you'll reach there after everyone. And this will put you in a big disadvantage in getting the early loot. So, if you decide to go for it, just go for it as soon as possible.

Know where is what inside the Military Base

Military base is a huge area. It is quite hard to know the total area in just a couple of games. Loots are scattered here and there. The big warehouse, the 'U' shaped buildings, the control room outside the warehouse, these are the places one should target while landing to get sufficient loots at the beginning. However, the caves at the outskirts also have decent loots for a player or two. You need to have the map on your mind and plan according to that if you want to survive the hellfire of Military base.

Always stay in cover

Most of the deaths in Military base happens because of the carelessness. You get hit from window, from rooftop or even from the building next to you. But you do not even realise from where the bullet is coming. And by the time you realize, you are already knocked out. like I said earlier, Military base is a big area and you need to have the map on your mind. No matter what you do, always be in cover.

Although there are lots of tips for survival but these 3 are the main basic tips you should always keep in mind. Do let us know in the comments if you have something else on your mind.