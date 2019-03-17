×
PUBG Mobile Tips: 4 fingers claw control, everything you need to know

Anjan Mazumdar
News
17 Mar 2019

PRO TIPS BY NAMAN MATHUR AKA MORTAL
Everyone wants to be the best in whatever they do and that's not exactly new. Human nature has developed to be so and because of this nature; a new champ, a new winner, a new hunter and also a great survivor, always gets introduced to the world.

PUBG gamers number in millions and the number doesn't seem to be going down. Among all those players, only a few are better than others and only one is the best.

So, India got its current best from the PUBG MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2019 and he shared one of his few skills to survive till the last circle and get a chicken dinner.

THE 4 FINGERS CLAW CONTROL:

The 4 fingers claw control is much more efficient for faster movements and shooting. The PUBG Mobile offers settings to change the controls according to the player's ease and Mortal's Team has taken advantage of the fact, and the results are crystal clear. The controls are a bit challenging to master, especially for those who use two fingers to play the game.

SOUL'S CONTROLS FOR THE GAME
He uses his left thumb to move and the left index finger to shoot or punch. He uses his right thumb to control multiple movements such as proning, reloading and most important looking around. He uses his right index finger to jump, crouch, and for peeking. This helps in dynamic movement and he can crouch and shoot, move and shoot and also prone and shoot. These controls make him less vulnerable in front of enemies and also increases his strength and speed by tenfolds.

BONUS TIP: 5 FINGERS CLAW CONTROL

One of the members of the Soul team uses this control. The control is not hard to set but definitely hard to master. The only difference between the two controls is the placement of the crouch button, which is shifted to the left side so that he can crouch and shoot at the same time. You will just need a third finger to control the crouch control on the left and some practice to get a hold on this.

Watch the full video here

For the latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda

