PUBG Mobile: Tips to dominate in Payload Mode

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode, picture credits: digit

PUBG Mobile is a popular mobile game that is dominating the battle royale genre. Its developer, Tencent, keeps updating the game, adding additional features to keep the audience engaged.

One of those updates is the PUBG Mobile Payload Mode. It is a part of EvoGrounds that has sparked interest among players. There are distinct ways of getting an upper-hand in this new mode of the game.

In this article, we give some essential tips to players for securing a Chicken Dinner by learning to master the PUBG Payload Mode.

How to dominate in PUBG Payload Mode?

#1: Weapon selection

PUBG Mobile Grenade Launcher, picture credits: version weekly

The PUBG Payload Mode has a different strategy when it comes to weapon selection. There is a wide variety of heavy weaponry to select from, and it can become a tedious task to choose an appropriate one.

Grenade launchers, with its area-effect damage, are a must in a PUBG squad as they help to eliminate grouped-up enemy players. Grenade launchers have a higher range than standard grenades and also saves a lot of space in the backpack.

Stingers are fabulous anti-helicopter weapons as they lock aim on vehicles. RPG is a superb option for mass destruction; it is especially useful to eliminate players hiding behind trees.

#2: Master the helicopter

PUBG Mobile Helicopter, picture credits: India today

The most useful and easy way to use a helicopter is by taking advantage of its transportation prowess. It can get players quickly to any location across the map. Helicopters help in collecting Super Weapon Crates faster. These crates provide quality loot that includes level 3 helmets/vest, AWMs, machine guns, 8x scopes, usable items like airstrike beacons and more.

Helicopters are fabulous, but they are an easy target for players on the ground. However, as they are open to attack from all directions, one has to be careful while using them. If the chopper is about to crash, the best way to stay alive in such a scenario is by jumping off it. Parachutes are automatically deployed after a player jumps off a chopper.

#3: Recall Teammates

PUBG Mobile recall teammate, image credits: YouTube

Recalling dead teammates is perhaps the best aspect of Payload Mode.

Teamwork is the key to winning a match in PUBG. Being able to recall a missing teammate helps a ton as it strengthens the squad. One can find ID tags from a dead teammate's crate for a limited period.

These tags can be used at communication towers to recall such teammates. Recalled players don't have any weapons or inventory items. It is advisable to share a gun and some other items with them for their and the team's safety.