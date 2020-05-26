PUBG Mobile: 3 tips to maintain positive K/D in Season 13

PUBG Mobile, picture credits: haber365

PUBG Mobile keeps introducing new updates to keep the game exciting for players.

The Season 13 update added a lot of new things to the game, including a revamped version of Miramar, the Safety Scramble Mode, and the Jungle Adventure Mode. We also saw the addition of a Chat Bot to solve player queries, an in-game Internet Booster in the matchmaking settings, and a new P90 gun.

A minor change which had a significant impact was the new K/D system implemented by Tencent. According to the new K/D algorithm, a player’s average K/D per match will determine their overall K/D. The recent update has changed how people approach the game, and it now takes a lot to maintain a positive K/D.

This article will provide you with some tips to help you maintain a good K/D ratio.

#1 Sufficient kills in each game

PUBG Mobile, picture credits: tv gamerz

The most fundamental way of getting a positive K/D is by scoring adequate kills every game. Unlike the previous meta, players now have to be consistent in every match with their kills. For example, if a player who finishes a game with 10 kills scores only three kills in the next game, they will get a negative K/D.

It is advisable to stop depending on teammates and start securing kills to rack up the numbers in every game. Taking more fights is also a great option to increase the chances of kills. However, it may backfire and result in a negative K/D if you are not careful.

#2 Early game strategy

PUBG Mobile, picture credits: deccan chronicle

It is difficult to achieve a positive K/D in the new system. However, dropping on highly contested areas on the map with a huge number of players can result in an early game advantage and ample kills.

The only downside to this technique is that it is too risky to fight early in hot zones. Early exit from the game can cause a significant hit to the player K/D. It is a high risk high reward play, so players confident about their early game can take advantage of this.

#3 Play mindfully

PUBG Mobile, picture credits: YouTube

The ultimate way to get a positive K/D in PUBG Mobile is playing the game with utmost attentiveness. This involves carefully analyzing the game scenario before every engagement and not making obvious mistakes.

Rushing aggressively and dying is the most common mistake players make in PUBG Mobile. Although rushing the enemy is important and a crucial process of conquering as an individual or a team, it is mandatory to judge the outcome of such a deed before committing to it.