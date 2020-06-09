PUBG Mobile: Tips and tricks to rank push with plus points

A list of tips and tricks to boost your rank in PUBG Mobile.

These tips are dependent on the game mode and map.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the finest battle royale games. It has a realistic feel that ensures an amazing game-play experience for players. The game uses real-life physics which is evident in the trajectory of bullets and the velocity at which they drop.

PUBG Mobile has an in-game tier system that helps players compete with each other in various maps. Some of the players are unaware that, they cannot easily push their tier rank by collecting. You need strategies depending on the map you play in and also the game modes (Solo, Duo, Squad).

On that note, let’s take a look at a few tips that can enhance your tier rank in PUBG Mobile:

Tips to improve your tier rank in PUBG Mobile:

#1: Focus on one game mode (Classic only)

The very first step towards pushing your tier rank in PUBG Mobile is to choose the correct game mode.

If you have been pushing rank in Solo mode, the results in that mode would not affect results in any other modes. While pushing rank in PUBG Mobile, it is recommended not to change the game mode whenever you play as consistency plays a vital role.

#2: Survival matters the most

Many PUBG Mobile gamers play aggressively and die early inside the first zone only. It may may boost their KD but not their rank in the game.

It is better to stay longer in the PUBG Mobile game with one kill rather than dying early with three or four kills. In PUBG every five minute of survival boosts your rank by at-least three points.

Survival points always depend on zone timestamp and also on your overall tier ranking. Try to keep your survival time at around 22-25 minutes because survival time makes up 80% of the total points. In this way, you will be able to rank up much faster in PUBG Mobile.

#3: Focus on Damage and Revival

In PUBG Mobile, you have a performance meter where all the statistics of your game-play are displayed every time you complete a game.

In the performance meter, you can see the number kills registered, damage done, number of revivals done and also the amount of healing done. Healing does not matter on how much damage you take.

Tips to get damage:

Jump from a moving vehicle (Not in Solo) Spend some time inside the blue zone By exploding a gas can or grenade.

Similarly, revival is also important in PUBG Mobile. There are extra plus points for team coordination. If you revive your knocked-out teammates, you are rewarded. Ask your teammate to jump from a fast-moving vehicle so that you may revive him to get some bonus points.

#4: Play Safe

Try to avoid the hot drops in the PUBG Mobile game and instead focus on the places that do not come in the way of the flight path.

You may use a vehicle to travel and loot isolated places. You can easily find bots in such areas. Try to kill them so that your kill-tally gets a boost at the end of a match.