PUBG Mobile: Top 4 rewards from the Season 11 Royale Pass

Tarun Sayal Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020

PUBG Mobile's Season 11 Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile's Season 11 Royale Pass was a massive hit for the community, and the latest 0.16.5 update also featured new mode, maps and more. In the new season 11, the developers also introduced MK14 DMR skin which is one of the main highlights of the tier rewards. Since the new royale pass has come out, a bunch of new rewards have been brought into the game and we have made a list of the best items from the Season 11 Royale Pass.

Top 4 best rewards of Season 11 Royale Pass

#1 Elite Force Set

Whenever developers release a new Season in the game, they always offer a rare outfit set on the last level of Royale Pass. In the current season, Elite Force Set is known to be the most superior item in the PUBG Mobile. Though it's hard to unlock this reward still a lot of players and streamers were buying the RP points to grab it quickly. Exploring the exterior of this set, it resembles the Season 8 pirate outfit which is now revamped into a new variant.

Elite Force Set

#2 Specter M416

The mixture of purple and pink colour on the most used AR weapon 'M416' has received Specter finish in the Season 11. The design and pattern applied to its body make it one of the rarest M416 skin. The skin is available to grab after reaching the 80th level, and like the previous one, players need a premium version of royale pass to unlock it.

M416 Spectre

#3 Elite Agent Emote

Before the arrival of the latest update, a lot of data miners have managed to leak this out on the web, and they also confirmed the arrival of the emote. Apart from this, the developers have added some cool movement and flexibility to this emote. This reward can be achieved at level 55 of the premium pass.

Emote

#4 The Pummeler-M762

The Pummeler skin of Beryl M762 comes pink coat followed by black stripes on the magazine. Moreover, the blue lines on stock make it more fantastic. The best part of this reward is that it can be instantly unlocked after purchasing the Royale Pass. Here's how it will look:

M762