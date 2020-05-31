PUBG Mobile: Top 5 games like PUBG that you can try during this lockdown

Source: ReviewsXP

PUBG Mobile is one of the leading smartphone games.

PUBG Mobile has gained a lot of popularity in the last few years. A hundred players drop on an island, grab the loot and look to survive on the battleground; the last player that remains alive is the winner.

Top 5 Best Games like PUBG that you can try during the COVID-19 lockdown:

There are many games similar to PUBG. Here are some of the free alternatives that you can try out in this regard. These games, like PUBG, are readily available on the internet and offer a decent gaming experience.

#1: Free Fire

Free Fire is best known for its short and intense fights. It has a lobby of fifty players who land on a remote island and fight each other till the last player remains.

The time duration of this game is 10 minutes. The battleground shrinks as time passes. Free Fire is the ultimate battleground game with realistic graphics and easy-to-use controls.

#2: Black Survival

Similar to Battle Royale and The Hunger Games, Black Survival is a last-man-standing battle-royale styled PvP game by Archbear.

In Black Survival, you are left with ten enemies on a deserted island where you need to make fast decisions with a single click. Search, Craft, Attack, and Run: that's all that you have to do in this game.

#3: Survival Royale

The controls of Survivor Royale are intuitive and can be used without much difficulty.

The weapons, controls and even the pan in this game are similar to that in PUBG Mobile. There is a 'Safe circle', like in PUBG Mobile, that you need to reach as the play area shrinks with time. If you fail to do so, get ready for damage that would reduce your health.

#4: Battle Royal Strike Survival

Battle Royal is a survival game. You can create your squad, go to the battlefield and try to stay alive against your enemies.

This game has a feature of creating a room where 30 other players can play with you. Enter the battleground, get your weapons and show your skills. It's a real action shooter FPS game.

#5: Rules of Survival

Rules of Survival is another smartphone game like Free Fire that features swift and tactical action game-play.

You get a quick tutorial that acquaints you with the particulars of the game. There is a lobby of 120 players whom you have to face in one-on-one action.

The different modes available in Rules of Survival are Solo, Duo and Squad. You may select any mode you wish to play.