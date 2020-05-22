Hot drop locations

PUBG Mobile's Miramar map is for those players who love to play aggressively and tactically.

This map has no grass, which makes it easy to spot players. With the help of various ridges and great compounds, players can get a good number of kills for themselves.

In this article, we take a look at the top 5 hot drop locations in the Miramar map, where players can a good number of kills to increase their K/D ratio.

Top 5 hot drop locations in PUBG Mobile's Miramar map:

#1 Pecado:

Pecado in Miramar

The best hot drop location in the Miramar map in PUBG Mobile is Pecado. There is a big boxing arena, where players can get good loot upon landing, and kill enemy players.

Around 5-6 squads land here in every match. There are also other buildings in Pecado like Casino and L-Building, from which players can gather good loot and get more kills.

#2 Hacienda Del Patron:

Hacienda Del Patron

The second place on this list is Hacienda Del Patron. After Pecado, this place is hugely favoured by frequent players of the Miramar map.

This place has high-density loot, and good utilities are easily available here. 4-5 squads land here in every game. If your gliding skills are good, you can get a gun before your enemies do and kill them easily.

#3 San Martin:

San Martin

Another great location to fetch a good number of kills is San Martin in the Miramar map of PUBG Mobile. This place has a good number of compounds with various heights.

Players can take advantage of high buildings to spot enemies and kill them. Around 3-4 squads prefer to land here in every game.

#4 Los Leones:

Los Leones

The biggest city in the Miramar map, Los Leones, is also a hot drop location in PUBG Mobile. This city has the highest number of compounds, and players won't find it hard to get loot and a high number of kills.

You can take advantage of TPP, due to the various windows and doors present on compounds in this city.

#5 El Pozo:

El Pozo

The last place on this list is El Pozo. This city also has a good percentage of loot distribution in it. Many squads who are rank pushing prefer to land here due to good loot.

