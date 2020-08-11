PUBG Mobile: Top 5 kill leaders from PMWL 2020 East

The PMWL 2020 East Season Zero has concluded, with Bigetron Red Aliens emerging as winners. They clinched the trophy thanks to their flawless gameplay throughout the tournament. Bigetron topped the opening weekend, league stages, and the league finals at the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 to win more than 150,000 USD.

Orange Rock made an extraordinary comeback to secure second position in the PMWL 2020 East standings, winning the hearts of fans across the world. 2018 world champions RRQ Athena finished third.

There were many sparkling individual performances as well, and we take a look at the top fraggers from the PUBG Mobile World League East Season Zero.

PMWL 2020 East top five kill leaders

Bigetron's Luxxy is in first place in the PMWL 2020 East overall kill leaderboards with 142 frags. He also won the headshot master gong in the East region with 32 such kills. He is known as one of the best snipers in the world, and he proved why.

TSM-Entity Jonathan came in second with a whopping 141 kills to his name. He is considered one of the world's best players, yet again underlined that fact during the PMWL East 2020 finals. He was also the MVP of Weeks 2 and 3.

Bigetron's IGL, Zuxxy, was in third place in this table with 138 kills. Bigetron works as a unit, with every player specialising in one thing. The team notched 380 kills over the whole tournament.

Bigetron Ryzen finished fourth in the overall individual kills leaderboard at the PMWL 2020 East, with 135 kills. He plays as an attacker for the team, and his 1v3 fight vs Team Ind and OR was one of the main highlights of the event.

RRQ Athena captain and IGL G9 rounded off the top five with 133 kills. RRQ performed extraordinarily well to secure the third position in both the league stages and the PMWL 2020 East finals.

PMWL 2020 East Season Zero statistics