PUBG Mobile: Top 5 kill leaders from PMWL 2020 East Finals Day 4

The final day of the last stage of PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Season Zero (PMWL) has concluded with Bigetron taking the coveted PMWL East 2020 trophy. Orange Rock made an extraordinary comeback to secure second position in the standings, winning hearts of several fans across the world in the process. RRQ Athena was displaced from the summit and finished in third place, thanks to the Indian outfit's final day perfromance.

Box gaming and Ulevel up were the other two teams who rounded off the top 5. Malaysian heavyweights and SEA champions Team Secret, along with Yoodo Gank had a tournament to forget and finished at the bottom of the table.

Top five kill leaders from PMWL 2020 East Finals Day 4

TSM-Entity Jonathan came first in kill leaderboard with whopping 14 kills to his name. He is considered one of the best players in the world, and he yet again underlined that fact during the PMWL East 2020 finals. He was also the MVP of Week 2 and Week 3. Jonathan also topped the overall leaderboard of the finals with 34 kills.

T1 ZZP took 13 kills and is on seconnd position in kill leaderboards. T1 took maximum kills on the last day registering 32 kills in the process. T1 climbed up from 11th to 7th position in the overall rankings.

Defending world champions BTR's attacker Ryzen was third with twelve kills, showing surreal gameplay in the vikendi match, where he clutched against Orange Rock and churning out 1200 damage. He was also leading in the overall MVP leaderboards till the last game.

RRQ Beer11 has been one of the most consistent players of the tournament and made it to the top kill leaders list again with 11 frags. He is in fourth position as RRQ finished on third with 101 kills and 276 points.

T1 Sayden, another player whp made it to the top 5 of the kills leaderboard with 11 kills, his perfomance helped T1 gain 72 points on day 4 and finish the tournament in 7th place with 89 kills and 134 points.

PMWL 2020 East Finals overall standings