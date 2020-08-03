PUBG Mobile: Top 5 kill leaders from PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 3 Day 3

The League Play stage of PUBG Mobile World League East (PMWL) has concluded. Bigetron Esports finished first with 522 points while Box Gaming ended their League Play campaign at the 2nd position with 508 points.

Several prominent teams like Freestyle, Morph, Nova Godlike, and No Chance failed to qualify for the finals.

Box Gaming had a comfortable lead over BTR and RRQ until the last match. BTR made a comeback in the dying moments of the final game and went onto clinch the Chicken Dinner. PMWL Finals are scheduled to take place from 6th to 9th August.

Top five kill leaders from PMWL 2020 East Week 3 Day 3

The Sniper of the defending World Champions BTR, Luxxy, got the 1st position with 12 kills. After an ordinary performance on Day 1 and Day 2, Luxxy took his team to the first position on Day 3. He is also at the 4th position in the overall kills leaderboard with 98 kills.

Twin brother of Luxxy and Bigetron's IGL, Zuxxy, came on the 2nd place with 11 kills. Team Bigetron finished 10th at the end of day 2 but came back to the top after an exemplary performance on Day 3.

KOG Bossza notched 11 kills and got the 3rd position. Team KOG is known for its fragging prowess in the SEA Region. The team is now showcasing its calibre at the world stage.

YOODO Jumper finished 4th after bagging ten kills to his name. Team Yoodo Gank took 27 kills on Day 3 with 54 points. They also finished at the 13th position with 284 points.

Much to everyone's surprise, South Asian teams couldn't capitalize on the final day. Ind Slayer notched ten kills and became the only player from the South Asian region to feature in top 5.

PMWL 2020 East Regular season overall standings:-