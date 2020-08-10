PUBG Mobile: Top 5 kill leaders from PMWL 2020 West Finals

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West Season Zero ended last night, with Futbolist emerging as the winners. The team notched 137 kills and 161 placement points for a total of 298 points, including two chicken dinners.

Loops Esports and Koninapower finished second and third with 289 and 282 points, respectively. On the last day of nail-biting matches at the PMWL 2020 West, Loops came close to snatching top spot from Futbolist, but fell short by nine points in the end.

There were many sparkling individual performances as well, and we take a look at the leading kill leaders from the PMWL 2020 West.

Top 5 kill leaders from PMWL 2020 West Finals

PMWL 2020 West Finals kill leaders

1. Futbolist Solkay

It was expected that someone from Futbolist would claim the crown of top fragger tag, as the team had the highest number of kill points at the PMWL 2020 West. Solkay had a massive 44 kills, with over 18:48 minutes of survival time. He also dealt a total damage of 8330 points to enemies over the 24 matches.

2. Loops Carrilho

Loops being the runners-up with 109 kills also contributed a player to this list. Carrilho accumulated a total of 40 kills, which is almost 40% of the total frags for his side. This shows how aggressive Carrilho was.

3. Futbolist Lovazin

Advertisement

Another Futbolist member who made the top five kill leaders list is Lovazin, with 37 kills to his name. He contributed almost 30% of total kill points for his team. Lovazin plays the role of a support, and has been with the team since its formation.

4. Konina Tixzy

Daniil "Tixzy" Suchkov from Koninapower earned the fourth position in the kill leaderboard at the PMWL 2020 West with a total of 36 kills. Tixzy plays a support role for the team. Konina were the second-highest kill point scorers with 124 frags, and a lot of credit must go to Tixzy and his support play.

5. Futbolist Raum

Hasan "Raum" Huseyin Oruc rounded off the list, becoming the third Futbolist member to do so. With 36 kills, equal to Tixzy, he lacked a few numbers in damage stats, and hence, missed out on the fourth position.

PMWL 2020 West Finals overall standings