PUBG Mobile: Top 5 kill leaders from PMWL 2020 West Finals Day 3

The third day of the ultimate stage of PUBG Mobile World League(PMWL) 2020 West Season Zero has concluded with Team Futbolist climbing to the top after notching 241 points.

Konina Power, meanwhile, made a prodigious comeback with 52 kills on the third day and gained 113 points. With only six matches left for the PMWL 2020 West Finals to end, teams will try to showcase their best on the final day.

Top five kill leaders from PMWL 2020 West Finals Day 3

Konina Tixzy took 16 kills and finished on the top of the leaderboard. He plays as a front assaulter for the team. Konina took 52 kills on Day 3, which are 22 more than Day 2.

Konina Axzcer came at the 2nd position on the kills leaderboard with 14 kills. He plays as a supporter for the team. Konina power climbed to the 2nd position after an extraordinary performance on Day 3.

Loops Carrilho notched 14 kills and finished at the third position on the kills leaderboard. He is one of the best players from the Western region. Carrilho was also the top fragger of the League Stage with 133 kills.

Konina Gonzo, the in-game leader of Konina power, came at the 4th position on the kills leaderboard with 12 kills.

PK Raven, the fragger from Pittsburgh Knights, took 12 kills and finished at the 5th place on the kills leaderboard. Pittsburgh had a fabulous run on Day 3 with 38 kills and 86 points. They moved from the 14th position to 11th position. As of now, they have 60 frag points and 143 overall points

PMWL 2020 West Finals Day 3 overall standings

The Grand Finals Day 3 leaderboard and the overall finals of the PUBG MOBILE World League West! #PMWL



Konina Power climbing that leaderboard from day 3 while Futbolist claiming the number one spot overall! With 1 remaining day, who are you expecting to win it all? #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/AolNx5alDH — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 9, 2020

PMWL 2020 West Finals Day 4 schedule