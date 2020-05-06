Top 5 Loots Spots In Vikendi

One of the most preferred maps after Erangel in PUBG Mobile is the Vikendi map.

The snow-covered mountains and various scenic locations make the Vikendi map a much loved one PUBG Mobile players. The map has some fabulous loot spots and other dynamics.

In this post, we discuss the top 5 loot spots in the Vikendi map that will help you to play this map much more strategically.

Top 5 PUBG Loot Spots in the Vikendi Map

#1 Villa:

Villa in Vikendi map

One of the most visited locations in PUBG Mobile is Villa where most players can have some good loot. It is a small spot where some good loot can be had very easily which makes it a great hot drop to get easy kills in the game.

But there is a much higher risk factor while landing at this place as many squads also try to land at the same place. Additionally, if you are unable to get any guns after landing in the Villa, you might get killed very easily.

#2 Castle

The Castle in Vikendi Map

The second location in the list of Top 5 loot spots in the Vikendi map is the Castle. This location has compounds and open areas with easy loot to be acquired for further use in the game.

You might get a gunfight in the castle as up to 3-4 squads land in this spot to get their hands on a loot. It makes this place another hot-drop in Vikendi after Villa.

#3 Podvosto

Podvosto in Vikendi Map

With the addition of a cave in Podvosto, the loot percentage at this place has got buffed up. Podvosto Cave has an entrance that can be easily opened by slamming a vehicle into it. And then players can get some great loot for themselves inside the cave.

There are also other various compounds near Podvosto Cave that can help you to get more ammunition and other supplies.

#4 Cosmodrome

Cosmodrome on Vikendi Map

The fourth location in the list of top 5 loot spots in the PUBG Vikendi map is the Cosmodrome. Cosmodrome is a vast open area which has towers and underground compounds from where easy loot can be acquired.

A player can also get loot from nearby compounds of Cosmodrome if he/she lacks ammunition or utilities in the game. There is a garage in Cosmodrome from where a player can easily get a vehicle to travel faster.

#5 Krichas

Krichas in Vikendi map

Another location in the top 5 hot loot locations in the PUBG Vikendi map is Krichas.

This location features compounds located very close to each other that can help squads to better defend themselves against any type of rush on them.

Krichas also has a high loot percentage. A lot of guns and other important utilities are to be easily found here.

Stay Tuned on Sportskeeda for more news related to PUBG Mobile.