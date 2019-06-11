PUBG Mobile: Top 5 Players to watch out for in the PMCO 2019 India Finals

PUBG MOBILE CLUB OPEN 2019

The Spring Split of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 is about to end. While the Finals of North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Wildcard are over, it is time for the big finale. The PMCO 2019 Indian Finals is scheduled to be held on 14th and 15th June in Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium. While the winner of the Indian region will qualify for the slobal split finale, the first and second runners-up will get a chance their tickets by playing the playoffs.

The semifinals gave us top 16 teams from India. There were a number of spectacular performances by the teams and individuals. With the finale coming close, every team will look forward to their main players to deliver at the crunch moment and guide the team to victory.

Here are the top 5 players to watch out for in the PMCO 2019 India Finals.

1.) SOULMORTAL

The most renowned and loved PUBG player of the country, Naman Sandeep Mathur, A.K.A. Soul Mortal is the most obvious name in the list. In 16 matches, 24 people were the victim of his hunting. With total damage of 5051, he managed to place his team in the fourth position but his actual strength doesn't lie in the numbers but in the skill he posses. The magnificent abilities from performing clutches to using the four finger claw technique, he proves why he is the best.

2.) INSCARTOONZ

The rising star of this game is named Aradhay Gupta, A.K.A. INSCARTOONZ. He has marked his presence by leading the leaderboard with most kills of 40 and most damage of 7802. He managed to secure the second position for his team. The stats show about the hunting skills of the new hunter, he can be said as the best among his team. These abilities and stats will be worth watching in the finals.

3.) BRAWLNOVAKING

Rahul Dhankhar of the team which stands first in the competition. BRAWLNOVAKING of the team "THE BRAWLERS" is no doubt has the greatest aim among all and has scored 7 headshots among his 23 kills in 16 matches. The stakes are high for him as he can smash your head like anything in no time.

4.) HYDRABHISMA

Bhisma Tapan Shah of the team HYDRA, which managed to secure the third position in the list is worth watching because of his ability to carry his team. His skills have pushed his team for chicken dinner in many matches and his skills best excel in the Miramar and Erangel maps.

5.) SOULOWAIS

Mohammed Owais Lakhani of team SOUL has the best ratings and has killed the most number of players in his team. The unique technique of five finger claw is always a bliss to watch and he has shot down 29 players in 16 matches. Scoring great damage is his specialty which we saw in the previous tournament.

Do let us know the players you are looking forward to during the finals.

