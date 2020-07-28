PUBG Mobile: Top 5 rarest guns in the game

PUBG Mobile has a plethora of weapons, with similar guns being grouped together. Each category has its own unique functionality, and there are sniper rifles, assault rifles, shotguns, submachine guns and other such sections.

Most weapons in PUBG Mobile randomly spawn around the map. However, some of them are rare and spawn less frequently than others, while a few are air-dropped from an aircraft.

In this article, we assess the top five rarest weapons in PUBG Mobile.

M249

M249 in PUBG Mobile (Image via pubg gamepedia)

Ammo: 5.56mm; Damage: 45; Rate of fire: 0.075s; Reload duration: 8.20s

The M249 is a Light Machine Gun (LMG) which is a drop-exclusive gun. It uses the 5.56mm ammo type and has a decent damage of 45 per shot. It is a rare weapon in the game, but very situational as well.

The M249 has a high rate of fire and exhausts bullets quickly, which means it is excellent for cover fire and is also effective against vehicles.

Advertisement

AUG A3

AUG A3 in PUBG Mobile (Image via pubg gamepedia)

Ammo: 5.56mm; Damage: 41; Rate of fire: 0.085s; Reload duration: 3.66s

The Armee-Universal-Gewehr, also called A3 or AUG A3, is an assault rifle. It is an airdrop weapon which uses the 5.56mm ammo type. This AR has a hit damage of 41 and also a high rate of fire. It can shred through enemies with its power, but has a relatively long reload time. However, with the right attachments, this firearm can produce impressive results.

Groza

PUBG Mobile (Image via pubg gamepedia)

Ammo: 7.62mm; Damage: 47; Rate of fire: 0.080s; Reload duration: 3.00s

The Groza is an assault rifle which uses the 7.62mm heavy ammo. It is an airdrop-exclusive weapon, but uncommon even then. The gun has a hit damage of 47 and decent compatibility with attachments.

This rare AR is one of the best weapons in the game, and terrific for short-range combat. It is a little challenging in terms of recoil, but is overall a solid choice for any player wanting to win the match.

AWM

AWM in PUBG Mobile (Image via pubg gamepedia)

Ammo: 300 Magnum; Damage: 105; Rate of fire: 1.85s; Reload duration: 4.60s

Accuracy International Arctic Warfare Magnum, famously known as AWM, is the most powerful gun in PUBG Mobile. It is a drop-exclusive sniper rifle and a very rare weapon. Most airdrops don’t come with the AWM, and although it is randomly decided, this bolt action beast is uncommon even in drops.

Flare Gun

Flare Gun in PUBG Mobile (Image via pubg gamepedia)

Ammo: Flare; Damage: Nil; Rate of fire: 3.5s; Reload duration: 3.5s

The Flare gun is not a conventional weapon, and is a tool to signal for airdrops. Although it is not a drop-exclusive gun, it is infrequent to come across one on the map. It shoots a flare into the sky, which touches an altitude of 200 meters. Once used, it calls a sizeable bundle of rare loot via airdrops.