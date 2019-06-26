PUBG Mobile: The best gun combinations you can use in the Team Death Match

PUBG Mobile Team Death Match came out not too long ago and everyone wants a piece of this pie.

It's not hard to understand why this mod is so popular. PUBG's main game is thrilling but at the same time, it consumes a lot of time. Even though the battles can get nasty, there is a huge chance that you may reach the top 10 without even moving from the spot where you landed if you are lucky with the zone.

On the other hand, Team Death Match allows you to clash without hesitation. It's fast, mostly built on close combat and the rules of the game will force you to fight.

Now that the cat is out of the box, I am pretty sure many players are trying to figure out the perfect strategy to win. Well, there's no perfect strategy. No matter how safe your strategy sounds, someone will outsmart and outplay you. We don't have the perfect strategy but we do have a few tested gun combinations and I think that's a start.

Top Gun-Combinations for Team Death Match

#1 M416 and KAR 98K

Kar 98K is a good option to keep if you are using M416 as your assault rifle. You can use a 4x on the Kar 98K and a red dot on M416. M416 works smoothly even with 2x but I prefer red dot as it allows you to zoom in a little and that's all you need in that small map.

You don't really need a lot of zoom and accuracy is always important, especially in a close combat situation. The red dot will give you more accuracy, low recoil, and very little but perfect zoom. When you are not rushing in, Use Kar 98K to snipe.

#2 SCAR-L and S12K

SCAR-L and S12K is a balanced combination that will allow you to hit perfectly at any range. Again SCAR-L with a Red Dot is more effective but you can use a 2x as well. You don't really need anything bigger than that.

S12K is a funny thing to play with. It will destroy your enemies but at the same time, you need a little bit of practice on it. It is fairly easy to handle but you might need a couple of games to get used to it. S12K is really lethal in short range.

What is your favourite gun-combination for Team Death Match? Let us know below in comments.