PUBG Mobile Traverse 1.4 APK global version: Download link for Android users

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 (Traverse) update was released on May 11th. The update brought an array of new features to the popular BR title, including a new vehicle, a shooting game mode and content related to the Godzilla vs Kong collaboration.

Players who are yet to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile can do so via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. They can also download the update using the APK file that is available on the official website of the game.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to download PUBG Mobile Traverse 1.4 global version using APK

There are two APK files available on the PUBG Mobile website. The links for both of them are provided below:

Small/Compact version: Click here

Regular version: Click here

If players download the compact version of the APK file, they will need to download resource packs in-game. However, if players download the regular version, they will be able to play the game immediately after it is installed.

Players can follow the steps given below to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Players must download either of the APK files available on the PUBG Mobile website. They can use the links provided above to do so.

(Before downloading the APK file, players must ensure that they have adequate storage on their device. The size of the regular APK file is 990 MB, while that of the compact version is 661 MB.)

Step 2: After the download is complete, players should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option. They must then locate and install the file on their devices.

Step 3: Once the file is installed, players can open PUBG Mobile and log in to their accounts to enjoy the latest version of the game.

Players can re-download the APK file and follow the steps given above again if they encounter a parsing error.

