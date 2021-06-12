PUBG Mobile Traverse 1.4 global version update: APK download link for Android devices

There is no doubt that PUBG Mobile’s growth in user base can be attributed to the fact that developers have been implementing regular updates. They bring a whole new category of features that make the game more exciting for players.

On May 11th, the latest version of the game was released, i.e., PUBG Mobile 1.4 update. A series of additions made their way into the game, including a game mode, a vehicle, and a shooting mode.

Players with Android devices can download it on their phones using the APK file, available on the game’s official website.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: #BanBattlegroundsPUBG trends online as users urge the government to stop Battlegrounds Mobile India official release

Downloading PUBG Mobile Traverse 1.4 global version update

Given are the steps to download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update:

Step 1: Users must download the APK file of PUBG Mobile on their devices. Two different APKs are present on the game’s website; links for them are as follows:

Small/Compact version: Click here

Regular version: Click here

Both versions are sized at 990 MB and 661 MB, respectively. Therefore, players must have enough space on their devices before they proceed with the download.

Two different APK files on the official PUBG Mobile website

Step 2: Upon the end of the download process, players can install the game. However, they need to toggle the “Install from Unknown Source” option before doing so.

Note: If they downloaded the compact version, they have to download additional resources. If gamers go with the regular variant, they can enjoy playing PUBG Mobile as soon as the installation ends.

Players can open PUBG Mobile and log in to enjoy the 1.4 update.

If they face a parsing error, they can re-download the APK files and follow the steps given above.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date decrypted by fans, minutes after the cryptic post

Edited by Ravi Iyer