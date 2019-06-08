PUBG Mobile Trick: How to get Guaranteed Vehicle or Weapon Skin with Proof

Image Courtesy: Cool Gamers

Tencent the developer of famous Battle Royale game PUBG Mobile has recently collaborated with Godzilla the King of Monsters. This collaboration brings a number of new outfits and updates in the game. These new outfits are available to purchase in shop section with the exchange of UC cash of PUBG Mobile. But whenever a new event is introduced in game, people also want some tricks to get these outfits for free.

In this event, Tencent has decided to gift 2 crates and some silver frags only for Russian players. But what's something special we can get in these crates? It is a surprise for you. Definitely read the article to the end. Firstly lets talk about how to get these crates for free.

Follow the steps below to get free crates:-

Open Playstore app Search "Turbo VPN" in search bar. Open VPN app Turbo VPN Set the location to Russia and Click on connect. Now open PUBG Mobile. Navigate to Mail section and tap on Collect all rewards.

After following above steps check your inventory section. You will find 2 new crates in your inventory. Now it is the time for most awaited thing that what you will get in these crates.

You will get a guaranteed Vehicle skin or a weapon skin. But to get this guaranteed rewards you have to follow steps given below:-

Open the Turbo VPN Shield app. Set the location to Japan. Click on connect. Now open PUBG Mobile app. Now click on inventory section. Now open the crates that you have collected before by connecting location to Russia.

Proof:-

M16A4 Skin

Bike Skin

Now you will definitely get a Vehicle skin or a weapon skin and some sliver frags also that you can use to buy skins of weapons absolutely free. This trick will only work for those countries who has less PUBG Mobile players as the chance of getting rare items will also get increased.

