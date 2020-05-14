TSM-Entity Gaming (Credits: TSM-Entity Ghatak)

TSM-Entity is one of the most dominating PUBG Mobile teams around the globe. Starting their journey from PMCO Spring Split India 2019 to showcasing a dominant performance in PMCO Fall Split Global Finals 2019, the team has amazed everyone with some fine performances.

On May 12, 2020, Sportskeeda got a chance to do a talk show with the ex-IGL and current owner of the team 'Abhijeet Harishchandra Andhare,' aka 'TSM-Entity Ghatak' called 'Rubaru With Ghatak.' In the talk show, Ghatak talked about various aspects of the Indian Esports Scene, his team, and a few controversies.

Prize Money won by TSM-Entity to date

During the session, Ghatak revealed the total prize money won by his team till date. TSM-Entity Gaming has played a total of seven Major and Premiere PUBG Mobile tournaments and has earned massive prize money of $1,03,746, which translates to INR 78,28,932 in total. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, TSM-Entity Ghatak shed light on the total prize money won by his team.

"Although the prize money from the PMCO Fall Split 2019 is yet to be received by us, TSM-Entity has won approximately $1,00,000 combing all the major and premier PUBG Mobile tournaments," he said.

Here is the complete video of the show Rubaru with Ghatak:

Ghatak's journey started back in 2008 when he used to go to gaming cafes to play games like CS 1.6, Age of Conquerors, and DOTA. He has won a major Age of Conquerors tournament which featured some of the best players from across the country. However, due to some unavoidable reasons, he had to leave gaming but decided to make a return when PUBG Mobile grew in popularity.

