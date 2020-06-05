PUBG Mobile: Types of Ghillie suits

PUBG Mobile is one of the finest shooting and battle games out there right now. The realistic feel of the game provides an amazing gameplay experience to the player as it uses real-life physics. The game's mobile version is free to play and has a huge fan base as well.

Let's have a look at the different types of PUBG Mobile Ghillie Suits:

What is a PUBG Mobile Ghillie suit?

The Ghillie suit is a multi-slot outfit in PUBG Mobile that can only be found in air drops. Designed to resemble background environments such as foliage, snow or sand, a Ghillie suit can conceal or camouflage a player without attracting their enemy's attention. In this article, we look at the different types of Ghillie suits.

How to get the Ghillie suits in PUBG Mobile?

Obtaining a Ghillie suit is actually very difficult because they are only available in Airdrop Supply Crates which are dropped a certain amount of times during the game. Even in Airdrop Supply Crates players do not always get Ghillie suits. A Ghillie suit is one of the best outfits for sniping (stealth playing).

Below are the different types of Ghillie suits in PUBG Mobile:

#1 Green Ghillie suit:

These Ghillie suits are found mostly in the maps of Erangle and Sanhok because both the maps have a jungle environment. In the map of Sanhok, especially, this suit has been proven to be very effective, due to the presence of dense green bushes. During the open ground battles in Erangle, this Ghillie suit will definitely help you survive longer than any other suit.

#2 Snow Ghillie suit:

This type of Ghillie suit will be found only inside the map of Vikendi due to its white snow structure. It helps a player completely camouflage themselves on the white layer of snow. Most of the times, snakes wearing this outfit are very dangerous for the opposition.

#3 Dark Brown Ghillie suit:

These Ghillie suits are mostly found in the map of Vikendi due to the presence of dark brown patches on the ground. Also, Vikendi has brown wooden houses which are useful to hide yourself. Snipers prefer this type of Ghillie suit the most.

#4 Desert Ghillie suit:

Last but not the least, this type of Ghillie suit is mainly found in the Miramar Map because this map has a desert-like appearance, which is mostly covered by sand. Therefore, PUBG officials have created a special outfit for this map. This outfit is mainly used by the campers, snipers and during open combat.