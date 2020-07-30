PUBG Mobile unbanned in Pakistan

Recently, PUBG Mobile had been banned in Pakistan by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for multiple reasons, throwing the game and its esports scene in the country in disarray. Many fans from the country and outside were left shocked, but remained hopeful of a solution to the impasse.

PUBG Mobile was seen as a stress buster and an entertainment source for the youth. This, however, left parents worried and unhappy about the game's influence on their children, which was a significant reason for its ban.

According to PTA, they had received multiple complaints regarding PUBG Mobile being addictive, a wastage of time, and also posing a severe negative impact on the physical and psychological health of children and teenagers. Several suicide attempts had also been reported, alleging the game as the reason.

PUBG Mobile finally unbanned in Pakistan

But the Lahore High Court, instead of putting a permanent ban on PUBG Mobile, decided to discuss the matter with appropriate authorities. And in some good news, PUBG Mobile has been unbanned today, as seen in the tweet below by the official PTA account.

Press Release: A meeting was held between PTA and legal representatives of Proxima Beta Pte Ltd (PB).

Proxima Beta (PB) representatives briefed the Authority on response to queries raised by PTA with respect to controls put in place by PB to prevent misuse of the gaming platform pic.twitter.com/73hPJKLxKi — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) July 30, 2020

Team FreeStyle, who were supposed to represent Pakistan at the ongoing PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020), unfortunately, had to skip the massive tournament, as a result. But they asked for a consideration regarding the ban, which led to the PTA asking PUBG Mobile authorities to share the user data being collected throughout the country to validate if the game was a threat.

Soon after, the legal representatives of Proxima Beta Pte Ltd (PB) briefed the country's authorities on the controls to prevent misuse of the gaming platform. They also accepted PTA's views on the issue and assured that the concerns would be taken into consideration, finally requesting that the game be unbanned.

There will still be some measures followed to ensure the safety of players and the general public, as seen in the image below.

Screenshot from the official PUBG Mobile Discord announcing the game's unbanning

This is great news for the PUBG Mobile community, and we as fans hope for a positive ecosystem for all gamers that have worked hard to build this community.