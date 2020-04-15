PUBG Update 7.1 Released - New And Updated Vikendi Is Back!

PUBG Mobile: Patch Report - Update 7.1 - VIKENDI IS BACK!

There’s more to see in Update 7.1, take a look below for the full patch notes

When we launched Karakin back in Season 6, Vikendi was put on a short hiatus. During that time, we’ve put a lot of work into making PUBG’s frosty Battleground something new and special. Once we were close to finished, we gathered a little more feedback and made adjustments after the PUBG Partner test last month. Now we’re happy to announce that Vikendi is ready to be brought back into the fight in Update 7.1!

Vikendi has had quite a few changes since you saw it last. We’ve updated terrain, adjusted snow levels (and then readjusted them based on your test feedback), changed cities and landmarks, added a multi-track railway system to help navigate the island, and even converted the quaint Dino Park into Dinoland, the Prehistoric Park of the Future!

For those who want to embrace the culture of Vikendi, Survivor Pass: Cold Front is also available with new missions, rewards, and glimpses into the island’s ill-fated past. There’s also plenty of Dinoland merch available in the pass and we know some of you are just dying to play bullet tag while dressed as the lovable Alex the T-Rex. All in all, there are over 100 rewards to unlock, so pick up the pass and make Dinoland the new happiest place on Earth.

There’s more to see in Update 7.1, so take a look below for the full patch notes and we’ll see you on Vikendi!

PUBG Update 7.1 Patch Notes

Vikendi is back!

Better than ever, with updated landmarks, trains and a slight change in season.

Trains have been added and can be found moving along multiple tracks across Vikendi

There is a major train line that extends along the perimeter of Vikendi, with 6 connected tracks towards the inland areas of the island

Trains stop temporarily at train stations across the map

Reduced snow cover

Snow cover is reduced more on the Southern areas of the island

Snowbikes and Snowmobiles have been removed

Motorcycle and Motorcycle with sidecar will spawn instead, being more versatile vehicles for the updated terrain

Weather will be either Clear or Snowy.

Moonlight has been removed for now, but will return with visual improvements at a later date.

General map optimizations have been made

You can play the updated Vikendi in custom matches

A new Cargo Depot has been added

Dino Park has been replaced by the bigger, more spectacular Dinoland

Advertisement

Abbey has been relocated to Mount Kreznik

Volnova now has much more cover

Tovar and Movatra have been removed

To ensure players in all regions are able to have a healthy matchmaking experience, with quick matchmaking times wherever possible, map selection options for each region do vary. Wherever possible, we want players to have the choice of selecting which map they want to play, but our priority is ensuring healthy matchmaking times.

AS, KR/JP, KAKAO, SEA, EU, RU: Full map selection, you can select Vikendi or any other map individually.

NA: Vikendi will be playable via the featured map option, with all other maps being in a separate random map queue. We expect to have Vikendi available as a featured map for 1-2 weeks, but will monitor queue times closely and will return to full random matchmaking earlier if queue times begin to suffer.

OC/LATAM: Vikendi has been added to the random map pool, alongside all other maps.

Survivor Pass: Cold Front

Survivor Pass: Cold Front is your ticket to all the cool new outfits in Season 7. With costumes ranging from Dinoland employee apparel and mascot costumes to other themed looks, there’s something for everyone. Players can also once again unlock community rewards by working together, so be on the lookout for data discs!

Community Missions

All players can contribute to the community gauge to unlock videos and receive community skin rewards

1 video, 4 skins can be unlocked by accomplishing the community missions

To complete, Loot event items in public (normal) matches

As before, the community mission gauge is filled as such:

Disc piece: 1 point

Broken disc: 2 points

Old DVD: 3 points

On the Community Mission tab, you can see your personal contribution score and will earn XP towards your Survivor Pass

2000 XP per 50 points contributed

Season Missions

There are three tracks of Season Missions

Each track will be released monthly in April, May and June

Tracks that are locked will show the time left before they are unlocked

Progression Mission

Players can earn large amounts of XPs when completing Progression Missions

Tracks 1 and 2 are available to all players and contain a set of 8 missions each that increase in difficulty

Track 3 is open for Premium Pass holders and contains a set of 10 missions that increase in difficulty

Milestones are completed when a set goal is achieved related to daily, weekly, and challenge missions.

Example: Complete total number of 50 missions

Challenge Mission

These are ‘Survival’ Themed challenge missions

Challenge Missions are composed of 16 total missions. Every 4 missions completed will grant a Utility belt and Backpack skin as a reward

Survival Title System

The Survival Title System is being shelved this update, in preparation for a new system making its way in-game in a future update alongside our new Competitive Mode.

Fear not, you can still view all your accrued statistics in the Season tab and if you’re eligible for rewards from Season 6 of the Survival Title System, you’ll receive them once this update hits live servers.

Overview and Leaderboard tabs of the Season menu have been removed

A new Leaderboard will arrive with the introduction of Competitive Mode in a future update

New Weapon: Mosin-Nagant

We know weapon choice is important to you, but there is also the problem of there eventually being just too much choice, especially when a certain few weapons remain the most popular picks over everything else. We want to keep adding new weapons to the game but at some point finding the exact gun you want would suffer and as the overall list grows, maintaining balance between everything would also become more difficult. Because of this eventuality, we’ve decided to test out the idea of shared stat weapons. For all intents and purposes, the Mosin-Nagant is a Kar98k. The stats, attachments, ammunition, etc. are all directly copied from the Kar98k, but the Mosin will feature its own look and sound. The Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle has been added to Vikendi and Erangel, but not in the same way as we have other weapons.

The hope here is to be able to give more weapon diversity without diminishing the availability of the weapons you love to use, but we know a choice like this might be met with mixed feelings. Are more weapons in the game a good thing, even if some of them share stats, or should we be more selective with what we put in and make sure all weapons are unique? The Mosin is coded as its own weapon, so we could always adjust its stats in the future to make it unique, but we’d like to at least test out this idea first.

We’d love your take on this, so please let us know your thoughts.

Performance & Stability

These changes below were implemented to live servers on April 9 during maintenance.

Greatly reduced instances of hitching during gameplay. We will continue to make further optimizations where possible

Optimized the drop mesh of weapons and attachments in the world to reduce memory usage

Reverted new blood effects to version used prior to Update 5.3 due to unresolved crashing issues

Reverted blood effects include:

Overall visual changes

Environmental blood splatter

More distinct blood splatters for head and neck shots

The original intention of the blood effect improvements were to provide similar visual effects across all color modes and enable players to get quick information during combat situations from their shots and surrounding environments.

However, we have confirmed an issue with game stability from the updated blood effect features. While we’re happy with the blood effect changes, providing smooth and stable gameplay is our number one priority. Therefore, we’ve made the hard decision to roll back the blood effects to the old effects from before Patch 5.3.

We will update you once we are ready to deploy the improved blood effects again. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this decision.

Quality of Life Improvements

Matchmaking can now be cancelled while browsing other menus

Slight changes have been made to button placement and visuals

Network Debug UI has been cleaned up to be less intrusive while playing

The debug information is now enabled by default and can be disabled in the Gameplay tab of the Settings

Network indicator icons have been removed

TDM match results will now show players who’ve recently left the match

Quantity button now works correctly when converting Blue Coupons to BP

Other Changes:

Slight visual changes to Arcade matchmaking UI to be more consistent with public matches

TDM UI has been improved

Eliminated decimal points from the scores for better readability

Panzerfaust and Mosin-Nagant have been added to Training Mode

Tommy Gun’s icon has been updated to reflect the recently added rails

Skin & Items

New skins have been added.

Dinoland T-shirts (Available April 22 until July 22)

Labor Day skins (Available April 29 until May 27)

Flying Chicken Neck Pillow

“Baby Bear” Sleep Mask

Sleep Mask

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Crouching/standing repeatedly while ADS could cause the animation transition to stutter

No ADS transition animation while using the Canted Sight

Players could clip through walls/ceilings of buildings by vaulting or using ledge-grab

This issue was fixed with weekly maintenance April 9

Player’s view would momentarily be obstructed by any large backpack while ADS in a Motor Glider

Players could ADS briefly after entering the BRDM

When reviving in FPP the camera would sometimes be in the incorrect position

Healing/boosting prevented the passenger of a buggy from turning correctly

While prone in TPP players could ADS to unintended angles without their lower body rotating

Players could unintentionally use AR/DMR/SR in the Motorcycle’s rear seat

Characters would lean to the left while driving a Motorcycle after breaking destructable fences

Player’s camera would detach from the character after reloading a weapon while ADS in a Motor Glider

While holding throwables, in certain situations they could fall to the ground and emit effects for that player, without the grenade actually being used

Flare Gun could float mid-air while looking at the sky and pressing the ‘Inspect’ key

When a Molotov was shot mid-air flames wouldn’t propagate on the ground beneath the point of explosion

Throwable trajectory line wouldn’t line up with the direction the character was facing while in a vehicle

Player’s body could contort while aiming with a melee weapons while in a vehicles passenger seat

Tommy Gun’s rear sight would disappear in certain situations

Sound

Footsteps would be muffled after exiting a Motor Glider

UMP45 gunshots could be heard further away than intended

Bullet ricochet sounds weren’t being played

UI/UX

Blank items could sometimes be displayed in the inventory UI

Current Season menu in the Career tab wouldn’t display this season’s data

Some BP items would appear to be purchasable when you have insufficient BP to make the purchase

Red Dot & Holo Sight didn’t mention Tommy Gun under “Attachable Weapons”

Team UI didn’t display properly in observer mode while observing a player after they’d crashed

When using a Flare Gun the Special Care Package UI wouldn’t light up green in certain situations

Weapon Mastery

DBS stats weren’t being recorded

Win94 kills were being recorded under the DBS

Skin & Item

Sunswiped Sports Jacket was clipping with other items