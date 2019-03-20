×
PUBG Mobile Update: 0.11.5 is Out; Introduces New Rifle G36C, Dynamic Weather in Erangel and Miramar

Anjan Mazumdar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
20 Mar 2019

PUBG MOBILE: NEW UPDATE
PUBG MOBILE: NEW UPDATE

A new PUBG update of the best Battle Royale game came on 20th March morning. The rumors and leaks regarding the game weren't just bluffs. This update was one of the most awaited one and this might have satisfied players' desires.

The 212MB update didn't bring the PUBG Season 6 with it, but the update came up with the new assault rifle, most talked "Tukshai" and dynamic weather in PUBG Maps Erangel and Miramar. These updates are awesome but have their own limitations. The new PUBG assault rifle G36C is only restricted to the Vikendi map and has been replaced with SCAR-L.

The fun ride "Tukshai" is also limited just for the Sanhok map and is taking the place of Dacia and UAZ. The players more than anything want G36C to be in other maps too.

The dynamic weather is an interesting update, the changing weather will be bliss to witness and we hope it doesn't get as scary and fatal as Sanhok, where the fog hides a lot of hunters in it.

The team has done a great job but needs to fix many major bugs. The game still offers few bugs which hamper the gameplay, few of them are "not opening of the doors" and "ride control" of vehicles, especially the buggy and the bike which skids while driving through any surface other than the tarmac. Other bugs related to the PUBG Mobile Emulator needs to be fixed as the players, playing on their Laptops face a lot of game lag and network issues.

We now just wait for the new season to hit our phones to get the amazing rewards, which includes all new dances and emotes along with an Orange Rugged Skin for the M416 and many other attires and skins to flaunt them in the lobby and express the feeling in the game, after hunting or being hunted.

Anjan Mazumdar
