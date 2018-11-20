PUBG Mobile Update: Royale Pass Season 4 launched, latest update includes new weapon and dynamic weather

Image Courtesy: Tencent Gaming

Since its initial release in December 2017, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has become a sensation and has moved from strength to strength with every passing month. The mobile version of the game, PUBG Mobile, too has turned out to become a huge success and has surpassed over 20 million daily active users, making it one of the most successful mobile games of 2018.

The company behind the franchise has announced an update for PUBG Mobile and the same is expected to be up and running by 21 November 2018.

The update marked the launch of Royale Pass Season 4 as the previous season finished a couple of days earlier. This will include new mission cards along with an increased number of firearm finishes, new outfits, character faces and hairstyles. The redemption feature has been greatly improved, and an event has been added that features hugely discounted items on Black Friday. Additionally, the odds of certain crate drops are increased for all the maps.

The game's most recent map, Sanhok, received a slew of updates with the most interesting one being the inclusion of dynamic weather, which is all set to bring in a new dimension to the map. A new vehicle - scooter - is added to Sanhok that has the ability to carry two players at a time.

Furthermore, the company behind the franchise has announced that the update will bring the M672 assault rifle to all maps on PUBG Mobile.

To bring the PC experience to the mobile platform, the latest update brings the Hardcore mode to PUBG Mobile. In this mode, footstep sounds and audio cues are removed for a more challenging experience.

Other improvements are also made to the matchmaking and the chat system of the game.

PUBG Mobile is available for free at both the App Store and the Play Store.

For all the latest video game news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.