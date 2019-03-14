PUBG Mobile Update v0.11.5: Release date, New guns, vehicles and more!

PUBG Mobile update v0.11.5 is on its way!

Since the release of Zombies in PUBG Mobile, speculations are going on for the next update, that is version 0.11.5. But recently, with the release of PUBG Mobile BETA update, the features are finally confirmed. So, without wasting any time, let us take a look at the features that are going to be added!

#1 More Dynamic weather

Dynamic weather is a big part of the game. It makes the game more realistic. For now, it is available in Sanhok but after the update, Erangel and Miramar will also see dynamic weather! what a piece of cool news it is, isn't it?

#2 G36C rifle exclusively for Vikendi map

G36C gun

From this photo, you can see that G36C is a 5.56mm gun with four different attachable. This gun will replace SCAR - L in Vikendi. However, the recoil looks slower with a good range and firing rate.

#3 New Sanhok exclusive vehicle

new vehicle - Tukshai

A 3-wheeler is getting added in Sanhok which will be known as Tukshai. Only 3 people can ride on this vehicle. This vehicle is however known as Auto-rickshaw in India.

Other than these big changes, here is the changelog posted by XDA Developers

Survive Till Dawn:

Zombies will now enter a weakened state from time to time during the match. Please see in-game announcements for more information.

Fixed some areas on the map where zombies could not enter.

Damage outside of safe zone at night has been increased.

Some resource drops have been tuned.

Some zombie skills have been tuned.

Vehicle fuel levels have been tuned.

General:

Quick chat message “I got supplies” is now pre-selected.

Outfit preview will send a warning when a piece being previewed is hidden by a currently equipped piece.

When previewing outfits from a new crate, the preview from the previous crate will now be removed.

Added tapping feedback to buttons of the main menu.

The update is expected to be released with the release of Season 6 of PUBG Mobile. So, that tells us, it is probably March 19th when we may expect these changes to go live in the game.

Are you guys excited about the new update? I bet, yes! Do let us know in the comments on how you feel about these upcoming changes!

