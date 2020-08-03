PUBG Mobile v1.0 Beta Update to release soon

Developers at PUBG Mobile recently pushed out the 0.19.0 update globally, and it brought in a host of new features to the game. Before the update went live, Tencent Games conducted the beta testing for around a month to patch all the bugs and glitches.

Soon after the 0.19.0 update was officially released, the developers made a big announcement for its upcoming beta testing phase. The version number of the forthcoming PUBG Mobile beta update has also been officially announced and this time, the arrangement of the version number has been completely changed.

Let us now take a look at the details of PUBG Mobile's upcoming beta update.

PUBG Mobile Beta update official announcement

On 30th July, GameExp- who officially manages the beta testing of the PUBG Mobile update- published a news article on their website and confirmed that a new PUBG Mobile beta version is coming soon. In addition to this, the team is also looking for some active game testers who have the qualities listed below:

Possess a real passion for gaming

Understand the importance of confidentiality and discretion, and act with excellent judgment

Learn and execute quickly and effectively.

Basic PC knowledge, familiarity with multiple gaming platforms and genres

Experience on troubleshooting PC and Console games as a plus

Quality Assurance experience as a plus

Understanding of the software test cycle process as a plus

Upcoming PUBG Mobile Beta version

The announcement reads:

A newer version of PUBG MOBILE is coming very soon and you are chosen to be a tester! This time of course we have exactly the things you want. In order to provide better assistance for PUBG MOBILE BETA 1.0 the channels will be reopened on Monday, August 3rd.

PUBG Mobile v0.19.0 will not be followed by 0.20.0 version. Instead of this, a new series has been introduced, with the next update list set to begin from 1.0 version.