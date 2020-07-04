PUBG Mobile: Damage, location and best attachments for Vector

Vector is an SMG with decent damage and fire rate, combined with low recoil.

Here are stats of this gun, and related details, in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile vector: Damage, location and best attachments (Picture Source: PUBG Gamepedia)

PUBG Mobile offers various weapon classes to players, and since they do not know which weapon they will come across in a game, they must know how to utilise them all. And it goes without saying that SMGs are quite handy in close-range situations.

The Vector has decent damage and fire rate, backed by low recoil which makes it an excellent choice in close-range combat. It is a versatile weapon with five attachment slots. However, it has lower damage than the UMP45, Tommy Gun and MP5, and has the smallest magazine capacity in the SMG class.

Here are the stats of Vector from the PUBG Mobile loadout:

Power: 31

Rate of Fire: 56

Range: 20

Capacity: 19

Stability: 68

Many sources claim that the loadout stats are for TDM, rather than classic, matches. Moreover, these stats are not given out in PUBG Mobile, so different sources might offer different stats. But these stats, as mentioned above, can provide a basic idea about the weapon.

As mentioned earlier, Vector has five attachment slots, and we will delve deeper into this topic:

Best attachments for Vector in PUBG Mobile

Vector in PUBG Mobile

#1 Muzzle: Players can pick any of the three available muzzles depending on the purpose. Since the gun already has lower recoil, the player can go with the Flash Hider or the Compensator to further increase stability.

#2 Sight: Since Vector is an SMG, and is used over close ranges, players can choose Red Dot Sight or 2x Scope based on the preference.

#3 Stock: There is no option, and players have to choose the Tactical Stock.

#4 Magazine: Since the magazine's capacity is quite less, it is preferable to have the Extended Quickdraw Mag, as it increases the magazine capacity and reduces reload speed. In case that isn't available, players can use the Extended Mag.

#5 Grip: Players can choose the Half Grip, as it reduces recoil and increases recoil recovery. It, however, decreases stability while firing.

These attachments are a matter of personal preference, and choice of grip and sight is subjective.

Location

There is no fixed location for any gun in PUBG Mobile, and players are likely to find guns at almost any location with decent loot.