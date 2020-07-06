PUBG Mobile: Which is better — vertical or angled foregrip?

PUBG Mobile has a wide variety of attachments that players can utilise to enhance weapons. There are a total of five attachments slots: muzzle, grip, magazine, sight and stock. These attachments can play a vital role in improving a guns performance, and various other aspects.

PUBG Mobile also has a wide variety of weapons to choose from. Players must, however, remember to use the right attachments that enable them to use these guns efficiently in duels with foes.

The most confusing aspect of attachments are the scope and grip. In this article, we will discuss which is better between the angled foregrip and vertical foregrip in PUBG Mobile.

What are grips in PUBG Mobile?

Grips are lower rail attachments in PUBG Mobile, which influence recoil and stability of a gun. There are five grips in the game:

Vertical Foregrip

Angled Foregrip

Light Grip

Half Grip

Thumb Grip

Each of the grips has its own advantages.

Angled Foregrip

It reduces the horizontal recoil of a gun, and increases speed of the ADS (speed of the scope). The downside to this grip is that it slightly reduces steadiness of the weapon.

Vertical foregrip

The vertical foregrip reduces vertical recoil of the gun, and also scale of the recoil pattern. It does not affect horizontal recoil and stability in any manner, however.

Angled versus vertical foregrips in PUBG Mobile

Both grips serve a different purpose. However, there is no clear winner, as the vertical grip can be used in long-range fights, when players are tapping, since the vertical recoil is reduced. In contrast, angled foregrip is best-suited when a player uses a weapon with a high fire rate in short to mid-range battles.

The choice of grip is subjective, and some players might prefer an angled foregrip, whereas some might prefer the vertical one. It also depends on selection of the weapon, as players might prefer using angled foregrip with Scar-L and AUG A3. Others might prefer the vertical foregrip for SKS and ARs, for long-range combat.