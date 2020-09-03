Since PUBG Mobile was banned in India along with 117 other apps, fans of the battle royale game have found solace in the fact that at least games like Call of Duty Mobile are still around. COD Mobile is undoubtedly the best alternative to PUBG Mobile, owing to its excellent battle royale as well as other game modes.

While both PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile have a few things in common, they differ in various ways and have both managed to create their unique style of gameplay. Which game is better than the other is a question that may never be answered, but since PUBG Mobile has been banned, COD Mobile has emerged as the last one standing.

Without further ado, here are five significant differences between the two games that you will notice if you’re a PUBG Mobile fan who’s new to COD Mobile.

PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: 5 major differences

1) Battle Royale Maps

COD Mobile BR map (Image credits: Activision Games Blog)

PUBG Mobile has the edge over COD Mobile in this aspect. Since PUBG is first and foremost a battle royale game, it features several maps that the players can play.

On the contrary, COD Mobile only has one map on which the players can play battle royale. Hence, it can make the gameplay feel a little stale if you play it a few too many times. However, that does not mean that the gameplay of COD Mobile is not just as immersive and challenging as PUBG Mobile’s.

2) Choice of Game Modes

Some of the game modes in COD Mobile (Image credits: IGN)

While PUBG Mobile had also jumped on the bandwagon of classic games such as Team Death Match and other game modes, COD Mobile has always done classic five vs five games better than any other title.

The multiplayer game mode options in COD Mobile are exceptionally well-executed and are pretty regularly updated. With several different kinds of matches like Frontline, Hardpoint, Domination, Prop Matches, Search and Destroy, etc. all on different maps, COD Mobile is the king of classic shooting games.

3) Graphics

Graphics (Image credits: Yanrique, Youtube)

The graphics of PUBG Mobile are powered by Unreal Engine while COD Mobile’s graphics run on the Unity Engine. Because of the Unreal Engine, PUBG Mobile has much cleaner graphics, with immense detailing in each frame, which can look more impressive when compared to COD Mobile.

However, this doesn’t mean that COD doesn’t impress when it comes to graphics. The textures and colors of COD feel much more vibrant and saturated than in PUBG Mobile.

4) Difficulty

BR play in COD Mobile (Image credits: Activision Games Blog)

When comparing PUBG Mobile and COD’s battle royale, there is also a distinct difference in the level of difficulty in gameplay. While PUBG focuses more on finding good supplies in order to kill enemies, COD Mobile usually gives you access to good guns and rifles right at the start of the game, which makes it much easier to kill enemies.

Moreover, in squad play, COD Mobile gives you an option to revive a team player using their tags, while PUBG Mobile doesn’t have a similar feature in the standard classic royale.

5) Skin Customization

Skin customization in PUBG (Image credits: Reddit)

One significant difference between PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile is the options of skins available for players to don. COD Mobile embodies the spirit of a military game, in which most skins are of military personnel and have a similar proper feel to them.

On the other hand, PUBG Mobile skins can be anything under the sun, ranging from a silly clown outfit to that of a player in their underwears. Since PUBG Mobile was inspired by the highly customized player looks that Fortnite popularized, it definitely has more customization when it comes to player skins.