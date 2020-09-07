PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Major differences between battle royale modes of the two games

The hearts of battle royale mobile gamers were broken when PUBG Mobile was banned in India recently. To fill this gaping void, many players are trying out titles like Call of Duty (COD) Mobile and Garena Free Fire.

While there are a few similarities between PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile, when it comes to the battle royale mode, there are many differences too, which make them unique in their own ways. If you are curious to know about the differences, you have come to the right place.

PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Major differences between battle royale modes of the games

These are some of the most significant dissimilarities between the two titles.

1. General features

UAV in COD Mobile (Image Credits: Digit)

PUBG Mobile is famous for its realistic graphics, but playing COD Mobile will ensure that you have a more immersive gaming experience. In the latter, when you are in a team, you can choose to be a part of any one of the 11 BR classes, with each having a unique ability.

In PUBG Mobile, there is no such thing as a BR class. The scope of COD Mobile is also more, as it allows you to zoom around in zip wires and use sticky grenades, drones and UAVs to defeat enemies quickly.

2. Maps

Maps in both the titles (Image Credits: PhoneArena)

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile offers five different maps, named Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi, and Livik, in the battle-royale mode. But COD Mobile offers only one map, Isolated, to players when it comes to the same. But the latter makes it up via the various game modes that can be tried.

3. Characters

Characters in COD (Image Credits: Tactics For Winners)

Over the years, Call of Duty has introduced over 100 characters, and many also have their own unique abilities, and these have been added to the mobile version. When it comes to specific characters, PUBG Mobile does not have any. You have to choose between a male or a female character, and you only have the liberty to decide their looks.

4. Pace

The pace of COD Mobile is much quicker than PUBG Mobile. The battle arena in the latter is also significantly safer (provided you did not land in a high traffic area) in the initial stages. PUBG Mobile matches often last well beyond 30 minutes, and it is mostly the time zone which makes players confront each other.

However, the BR mode of COD Mobile has fast and engaging gameplay, and matches often last 20 minutes approximately, if you are lucky enough to survive that long.