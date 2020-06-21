PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Major differences in the two games

Out of the two games, PUBG has been around for a longer period of time and inadvertently has a larger user base.

Both the games are predominantly based on the battle royale mode and have a wide collection of guns and other equipment.

The trend of battle royale games has increased significantly over the years. Gamers who preferred to play other genres of games have slowly shifted to battle royale games. PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile are two games that have garnered huge popularity since their launch.

Out of the two games, PUBG Mobile has been around for a longer period and inadvertently has a larger user base. On the other hand, the mobile version of COD was released recently.

Both the games are predominantly based on the battle royale mode and have a wide collection of guns and other equipment. However, there are major differences between the two. In this article, we will observe what exactly these differences are.

Game mode: While both the games have battle royale as the primary game mode, other game modes such as frontline, deathmatch, domination, etc. also exist.

In this category, COD mobile appears to be the better option, simply because of the enthusiasm the developers show for creating and releasing new game modes. In COD mobile, new game modes are released every week. Every new event comes with new game modes and unique prizes.

2.Graphics: While COD mobile is powered by the Unity Engine, PUBG mobile is powered by the Unreal Engine. It can be said that the graphics of PUBG are better because they are more realistic.

However, COD has its unique charm a video-game oriented feel.The detailing and the graphics might not be as realistic as PUBG, but they are vibrant and immersive in their own way. In this category, the preference of one over the other depends upon the type of gamer you are.

3. Gameplay: As far as the gameplay is concerned, our personal choice is COD mobile.

The gameplay of PUBG mobile is realistic, while its controls are pretty easy to handle. On the other hand, COD mobile has an easier layout and better features. Apart from the easier and better controls, COD Mobile has gliders, cable-lifts, skill-upgrade portals, and has a sky lift air platform which comes with a helicopter.

4. User interface, features and updates: The user interface of both thee game is attractive, and it is difficult to differentiate between the two.

Both the games have a variety of weapons and equipment that can be added to your default loadout. But what sets COD apart is the responsiveness and the work put in by the developers on a weekly basis.

The developers have a dynamic Reddit community where they listen to user feedback and allow people to report bugs. The speed at which new equipment and features are released in the game is genuinely impressive.

