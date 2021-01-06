PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: 5 major differences between the games in 2021

PUBG Mobile is a popular battle-royale game which is enjoyed by many players all over the world. In a battle-royale match, 100 players descend into a hostile island and fight to be the last person standing.

COD Mobile is an action-shooter title which is also very popular when it comes to mobile gaming. It has two main modes, named the Battle Royale Mode and Multiplayer Mode.

5 major differences between PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile

These are five major differences between PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile:

1. Theme

COD Mobile revolves around the theme of anti-terrorism. If players opt for the various modes offered by the Multiplayer mode, they will get to experience the struggles faced by the military to keep enemies at bay.

PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, does not have a proper theme. It is about players with guns descending in an island and fighting till there is only one person/team left.

2. Maps

Since PUBG Mobile is primarily a battle-royale game, there are five maps offered by the title. They are Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi, and Livik.

COD Mobile has only two maps that players can enjoy in the Battle Royale mode. They are Isolated and Alcatraz.

3. Game Modes

There are differences between the various game modes offered by PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile. Apart from the battle-royale mode, both the games offer players exciting Deathmatches that they can enjoy.

PUBG Mobile:

Classic: Erangel, Livik, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi Arcade: Quick Match, Sniper Training, War EvoGround: Payload 2.0 Arena: Gun Game, Arena Training, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Assault

COD Mobile:

Battle Royale: Classic, Alcatraz Multiplayer mode: Ranked and non-ranked matches

Core: Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Search and Destroy, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, Gunfight, Free for all

Featured: Attack of the night, Hackney Yard 24/7, 10v10, PTFO.

4. Skins

Since COD Mobile revolves around counter terrorism, the skins available are of a more serious tone than PUBG Mobile. Players can mainly buy skins which are suited to military personnel in this title, however there are some wacky costumes as well.

PUBG Mobile has a wide range of skins that players can buy. Players love the fact that PUBG Mobile does not shy away from offering outrageous skins that they can have a fun time wearing.

5. Gameplay and weapon physics

Players who have played both PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile will surely agree that COD Mobile is comparatively tougher to play. The weapons offered by both the games are similar but they have different weapon physics.

When it comes to COD Mobile players need appropriate guns to shoot their targets, depending on the distance. This makes the gameplay of COD Mobile more realistic compared to PUBG Mobile.