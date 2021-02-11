PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile are some of the best games on the mobile platform. Both these games have experienced immense success and are likely to continue their positive feats.

Choosing between these two games comes down to the major differences between them. Some characteristics may appeal to a selected group of players, but they might not be the best for others.

PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: 5 major differences to know before downloading the battle royale games

#1 - Gameplay



PUBG Mobile's gameplay is slow compared to COD Mobile. Landing onto hot drop locations might fetch players some rapid encounters with teams, but that’s about the most a player will get from PUBG Mobile.

The middle to late portions of a match requires a lot of stealth and smart plays, which makes the game inevitably slow.

COD Mobile is faster and action-packed. There are lots of elements in the game, including weapon classes and kill-streak rewards like helicopters, which make the game interesting.

The BR mode of Call of Duty also takes less time than PUBG Mobile.

#2 - Game Modes



PUBG and COD Mobile offer quite a few game modes.

PUBG has game modes like Classic, including the original BR game mode, EvoGround, Team Deathmatch, Domination; and Arcade game mode, which has Quick Match, Hardcore Mode, and War.

COD Mobile offers game modes like Team Deathmatch, Frontline, Domination, Search and Destroy, Gun Game, Sniper Only, Battle Royale, Blitz, etc.

Both games offer modes with their own flavor. Players might like one more than the other, depending on their preference.

#3 - Weapons



Both PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile have realistic weapons in the game. However, the developers have designed them to function differently.

In PUBG Mobile, players can use different categories of guns for different purposes. For example: A player can use an SMG to hit long-range shots with appropriate attachments.

This is not the case with COD Mobile, where the guns cannot deliver if used inappropriately.

Recoil and shooting mechanics are also different in both games and take time to get used to.

#4 - Graphics



PUBG Mobile looks realistic with a good amount of detailing, but it falls short compared to the polished graphics of COD Mobile.

Although both games require mid to high specifications to run smoothly, COD seems to get the most out of it.

#5 - Maps



PUBG Mobile has a few maps up its sleeve for BR mode. The maps are Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi.

COD Mobile has two maps: Alcatraz and Isolated. There are other smaller maps for both the games in different game modes.