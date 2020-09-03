After news of PUBG Mobile being banned by the Indian government broke to the community, fans of the battle royale game scrambled to find replacements. Call of Duty Mobile is one of the biggest contenders to become the spiritual successor of PUBG Mobile.

COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile have often been pitted against each other since they were among the biggest competitors in the mobile gaming industry. While the latter focused more on the battle royale gameplay and became the clear winner when it came to that genre, COD Mobile is much better than PUBG Mobile when it comes to the overall gameplay.

However, since PUBG Mobile is not an option for fans anymore, we take a look at five similarities between the two titles and why COD Mobile is the best game to play now that PUBG Mobile is gone.

PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: 5 major similarities

1) Battle Royale

Battle Royale (Image credits: Yanrique, Youtube)

The most glaring similarity between the two games if of course, the battle royale gameplay that both the games offer to their players. While there are minor differences in the BR modes of both games, the basic crux of both of them is the same - players parachute down to a map, which has a timed shrinking zone.

The players must then find weapons and loot in order to kill the rest of the players and emerge as the sole survivor. Both PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile do justice to the battle royale genre, albeit in their unique ways.

2) Team Death Match

Team Deathmatch (Image credits: RK Gaming, Youtube)

Both PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile have several other game modes apart from battle royale. Even though COD Mobile’s selection of game modes remains far superior when compared to PUBG Mobile, both games allow the option for Team Death Match, which is a pretty popular mode for fans of the genre.

Team Death Match requires players to spawn in two teams, both with the objective of reaching a specific kill count. Each player can respawn multiple times until the goal is achieved.

3) FPP and TPP

First-Person Perspective in both games (Image credits: Yanrique, Youtube)

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile both allow players to decide between First-Person Perspective and Third Person Perspective. While the former is usually better played with a TPP, COD Mobile’s default camera style for its multiplayer games is usually FPP.

However, both games allow the player to switch between camera styles, depending on what they prefer, before starting a battle royale game. While FPP makes the game feel way more immersive, TPP has distinct advantages like being able to look around corners without exposing yourself to enemies.

4) Customization of Controls

Custom Controls in COD Mobile (Image credits: Outsider Gaming)

Controls in a shooting game like PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile can be tough to master when you’re just starting out, especially since there are several buttons that you have to press simultaneously to control movement, aim, as well as shooting.

However, the one good thing about both PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile is that they allow players to customize the controls of the game as per their style of playing.

5) Range of Weapons and Gear

Weapons and Gear (Image credits: Exxotik Gaming, Youtube)

While the specifications of individual weapons and attachments may differ in PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile, both games do offer an impressive arsenal for players to choose from. You have similar kinds of weapons, ranging from sniper rifles to pistols.

Both games also offer various attachments like scope, Extended Mag, Suppressor, etc. to extend the features of each of your weapons. Lastly, both PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile allow players to carry healing equipment to restore the players’ health and keep the good fight going.