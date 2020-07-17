PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: 3 major differences in BR modes

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile are some of the best and most popular games present on the mobile platform today. Both games have also crossed the milestone of 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. PUBG Mobile is quite famous for its battle royale mode, while COD Mobile provides various unique modes for players to appreciate and enjoy.

This article talks about significant differences between the battle royale modes in both the games.

PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Three major differences in battle royale modes

#1 Map

(Picture Courtesy: Reddit - VoidWalker666 and PUBG Mobile)

When we talk about maps in both battle royale modes, PUBG Mobile takes the cake. COD Mobile features only a single map for players, while the introduction of the new map — Livik — in PUBG Mobile has taken the total map tally to five. Hence, PUBG Mobile offers a wider pool of maps for players to enjoy.

#2 Class

Classes in COD Mobile

Battle Royale classes are a new aspect in COD Mobile BR mode. In layman's terms, they are quite similar to perks and abilities. There are several classes that players can choose, each with its own uses. Players can choose their class based on their playing style. Each class has its own equipments, with the medic class having a medical station that reduces time for healing.

This feature makes COD Mobile a little different in the BR mode when compared to PUBG Mobile. Though there are characters in the latter that have separate abilities, players have to purchase them. On the other hand, all players can use classes, once unlocked, in COD Mobile.

#3 Guns

Groza - One of the guns in PUBG Mobile (Picture Courtesy: wallpapercave.com)

Both games have a plethora of guns, and there is excellent depth in the arsenal that players can use in both battle royale modes. There is a significant difference in the weaponry, however, as there is no specific category for DMR (Designated Marksmen Rifle) in COD Mobile. However, there are automatic snipers in the game.

PUBG Mobile has a slightly higher number of guns when compared to COD Mobile. Weapons in both games are quite different, except for a few, and individual comparison is difficult.

PUBG Mobile has certain factors that make it a better option as a battle royale game. But COD Mobile has other modes that players can relish alongside BR.