PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: How different are the guns

COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile have a wide range of in-game weapons.

In this article, we compare the weapons present in COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile are two of the biggest mobile games. Both the games have an active player base and over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Guns are an essential element of any shooter game, and they are equally crucial in COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile. In this article, we compare the guns of both the games and find out the major differences between them.

Both the games have a vast arsenal of weaponry that the players can utilize in the battlefield.

#1 No DMR in COD Mobile

No DMR category present in COD Mobile

There is no DMR category in COD Mobile. Guns like M21 EBR and XPR-50, which are auto-snipers, have been included in ‘Snipers’ category in COD Mobile. Other than that, categories like AR, SMG, LMG, Shotgun appear in both the games.

#2 Throwables

PUBG Mobile has only four throwables in the game - frag, stun, smoke and molotov cocktail. On the other hand, in COD Mobile, there are two separate Loadout slots for throwables – Lethal and tactical. Both the slots, added together, make a total of 9 throwables.

#3 LMG

LMG Category in COD Mobile loadout

COD Mobile has 5 LMGs – Chopper, S36, UL736, M4LMG and RPD. PUBG Mobile has only 2 LMGs– DP28 and M249. Light Machine Guns in COD Mobile play a crucial role in multiplayer modes as they have a huge magazine size.

Some of the guns like AK-47/AKM and M16/M16A4 are common in both the games. Most of the firearms in COD Mobile are from the main series of COD games.

However, there are some unique firearms in both games. Guns like Groza and AUG A3 are available only in PUBG Mobile while COD Mobile has ICR-1 and BK57.