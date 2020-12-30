PUBG Mobile vs Fortnite Mobile: Which game's system requirements are better for low-end phones?

PUBG and Fortnite are two prominent battle royale games across the globe. Even though Fortnite and PUBG have different game mechanics, they are well-liked by several players.

The titles' massive popularity has made their creators port them into the mobile gaming platforms, Android and iOS.

There are four main game modes in PUBG Mobile: Classic, Arcade, EvoGround, and Arena. Mobile gamers mainly enjoy the Classic battle-royale matches that the title offers. Team Deathmatch included in the Arena mode is quite famous as well.

When it comes to Fortnite Mobile, players can enjoy two main modes, Battle Royale mode and the Creative mode. Like PUBG Mobile, 100 players descend in a hostile land to fight for their survival in the Battle Royale mode, and in the Creative mode, players can build various structures and battle arenas.

System requirements of PUBG Mobile and Fortnite Mobile

The following are the device requirements for PUBG Mobile:

Android:

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

RAM: 2 GB

File size: 610 MB

Processor: Snapdragon 425 or equivalent

iOS:

iPhone 5S, iPad 2, or newer devices running iOS 9 or above.

The following are the device requirements for Fortnite Mobile:

Android:

· Android version: 8.0 or above

· RAM: 4 GB

· File Size: 1.56 to 2.98 GB

· GPU: Adreno 530 or higher

iOS:

iPhone 8, iPad 2, or newer devices running iOS 9 or above.

Which one is better for low-end phones?

It can be clearly deduced from above that PUBG Mobile will be a better choice for a mobile gamer who does not have a high-end device.

On the other hand, Fortnite Mobile is compatible with mid to high-end mobile devices that often makes it inaccessible to many players.

If players still want to enjoy Fortnite Mobile, they will have to sacrifice the quality of graphics. If they are somehow successful in running it, they might still experience frequent lags, which will surely ruin their gaming experience.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion, and it is an individual's preference to choose one game over another based on the system requirements for low-end devices.