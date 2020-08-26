PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: 3 major similarities

There has been a recent spur in the popularity of battle royale games on the mobile platform, with PUBG Mobile and Free Fire being two of the most popular titles. Both boast humongous player bases, and millions of daily users.

The two also offer players similarly-intense battle royale experiences. Many users also look for further similarities between these games. In this article, we discuss some likenesses between these renowned BR shooters.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Three major similarities

1) Weapons

Weapons in both the games (Image Source: wallpapercave.com and ff.garena.com)

Weapons are the heart and soul of any battle royale game. Both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire boast a massive arsenal to use on the battlefield. There are a lot of similarities in the types of weapons, with both games including categories like LMGs, ARs, SMGs, and shotguns.

They also feature similar guns like AUG, AK, Groza, and AWM. But Free Fire doesn’t have a separate category for DMRs, while firearms like SKS come under the AR wing.

2) Elite Pass and Royale Pass

Elite pass in Free Fire

Free Fire has the Elite Pass, whereas PUBG Mobile has the Royale Pass. Both are tier-based reward systems that allow players to obtain several exclusive in-game items and cosmetics. Gamers have to complete missions and tasks to get these rewards.

There is also a free version of both the passes in the games. But there is only a limited amount of rewards present in them.

3) Layout customisation

Controls are essential if players want to improve their overall gameplay in both battle royale games. They can customise the layouts according to their preference to a particular extent.

Both titles offer the users with options to change the location of the buttons of various in-game functions like crouching, shooting, and running.

There are also several other similarities between these games. PUBG Mobile and Free Fire feature a wide variety of maps in different terrains, which provide the users with some choices. Numerous game modes are also present that the players can relish.